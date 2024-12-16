Say goodbye to your dream body if all you do is walk on a treadmill. Here's why it gives no ‘real results’

Hitting your daily steps on a treadmill feels like an achievement as you give yourself a mental high five. As a cardio activity, walking feels like you’re really burning those calories, inching closer to your dream body goals. Taking long strides and swinging your arms may give the impression that walking puts the entire body to work. However, it’s time for a reality check. Jacqueline Walker, certified personal trainer-nurse practitioner (as per her Instagram bio), took to her page to debunk the common misconceptions about body toning from just walking. If you only walk, you won't see any visible change in body.(Shutterstock)

No visible body transformation

Walking is a good start but not for real results.(Shutterstock)

Walking is not completely dismissed, as Jacqueline Walker acknowledged its health benefits. But it does not create the much-anticipated before-and-after transformation. She wrote, “While walking is fantastic for improving your overall health, it doesn’t burn enough calories to make a noticeable difference in fat loss or body toning. That’s because low-intensity activities like walking don’t have the same calorie-burning impact as moderate or high-intensity workouts.”

Alternatives

Toning your body for that snatched look requires more than just walking. The transformation result won’t be visible. Walking is healthy but it is not intensive enough. Jacqueline Walker suggested, “Combine steady-state moderate workouts with short bursts of high-intensity interval training (HIIT). Moderate workouts help you build endurance and burn calories, while HIIT maximizes fat burning and engages more muscle groups for toning. Together, these strategies torch calories more efficiently and transform your body faster—all without spending endless hours at the gym.”

She added that to achieve ‘real results’ one needs to amp up their workout regime and choose workouts that provide a challenge to the body and improve metabolism. Walking is only at the beginner level.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.