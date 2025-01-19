Dietitian who lost 7 kg and 3 inches in 21 days shares anti-inflammatory weight loss diet plan: 'Got glass-like skin'

Nutritionist and weight loss expert Richa Gangani often shares her weight loss journey on Instagram. The dietitian lost almost 45 kg during her transformation journey. In a new video, she revealed that she followed an anti-inflammatory diet and intermittent fasting while trying to lose weight, which helped her shed 7 kg and 3 inches in just 21 days. Weight loss expert Richa Gangani shared her anti-inflammatory, weight loss diet plan that also helped her achieve clear skin.

How to lose 7 kg in 21 days?

Richa shared her diet plan in a video, which she titled, ‘My anti-inflammatory diet that helped me to lose 7 kgs in 21 days’. She posted the clip with the caption, “I lost 7 kgs in 21 days by doing Anti Inflammatory Intermittent Fasting, and this is what I ate in a day for Weight loss and Glowing Skin. I went from 63 kgs to 56 kgs, cured my Inflammation and had the best Skin💪🏻.” Per the caption, the diet plan not only helped the dietitian lose inches and kilos, but it also helped her achieve healthy and glowing skin.

At the beginning of the diet, Richa weighed about 63 kg. By consistently following the meal plan, her weight came down to 56 kg. Watch the video here.

Anti-inflammatory diet plan for weight loss

Richa detailed the time and what she ate for each meal in the plan. Per the dietitian, she started her eating window at 11 am and finished it by 7 pm. “I follow 16 hours of fasting and 8 hours of eating window. I have seen amazing results of intermittent fasting,” she added.

Morning drink (9 am): Anti-inflammatory tea for weight loss and gut health.

Breakfast (11 am): 3 egg white omelette with spinach and mushrooms as they are high in antioxidants.

Snack (1 pm): 1 sliced apple with peanut butter

Lunch (3 pm): 30 gms white mattar/chana masala with 30 gm brown rice and 100 gm steamed broccoli.

Post-workout meal (5 pm): 2 egg whites and one whole egg with yolk with a protein shake.

Dinner (7 pm): High-protein peas and spinach soup garnished with sliced almonds.

Post-dinner drink (8 pm): Anti-bloating tea to get rid of bloating.

Per a paper released by Harvard Health, one of the best ways to reduce inflammation lies not in the medicine cabinet, but in the refrigerator. By following an anti-inflammatory diet, you can fight off inflammation for good.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.