Sonakshi Sinha reveals her beauty secrets for glowing skin at 37: ‘I use coconut oil thrice a week’

ByAkanksha Agnihotri
Jan 18, 2025 01:41 PM IST

Sonakshi Sinha shares her skincare secrets, from face oils to organic beauty tips passed down by her mom. Get ready to steal her simple yet effective routine.

Sonakshi Sinha is a firm believer in maintaining a strong skincare routine. Even during her travels with her husband, Zaheer Iqbal, the Heeramandi actor makes time to stick to her regimen. Recently, the 37-year-old actor thrilled her fans by sharing a short video on YouTube, offering a glimpse into her skincare routine. Let's dive in and grab some beauty tips. (Also read: Inside Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal's Rome holiday featuring a luxurious hotel stay: Here's how much the rooms cost )

Sonakshi Sinha reveals her skincare routine in a recent YouTube video.(Instagram/@aslisona)
Sonakshi Sinha reveals her skincare routine in a recent YouTube video.(Instagram/@aslisona)

How Sonakshi adds face oil to her skincare routine

In the video, Sonakshi demonstrates her skincare routine: applying face oil to nourish her skin. This simple yet effective hack is a game-changer for those with super dry skin. "Since everyone's been asking about my skincare routine, try this out thrice a week with any face oil. Even pure coconut oil will do," she shares in the video. She advises, "Remember, I have super dry skin, so this works for me. If you have oily or combination skin, this might not be the best approach. You can always try it with a cream that suits your skin type." See the full video here.

Face oils are renowned for their ability to deeply hydrate the skin and enhance its texture. In the video, Sonakshi applies face oil and follows up with a series of massaging techniques, targeting both her face and neck. She incorporates face yoga movements, applying gentle yet firm pressure to the skin. This approach helps lift and sculpt the face while improving blood circulation and promoting relaxation, leaving the skin feeling rejuvenated.

Sonakshi Sinha's beauty secrets

Earlier in an interview with Tweak India, Sonakshi shared her skincare routine, revealing, "I moisturise and use a blend of aloe vera gel with jojoba and almond oil. It forms a soothing paste that I apply to my face." She also spoke about the beauty secrets passed down by her mother, saying, "My mom introduced me to many organic beauty masks and pastes. She always told me that when my skin feels too dry, I can use ghee or coconut oil. She also makes this incredible paste with multani mitti." Sonakshi added, "One of her favourite tricks is taking a fresh aloe vera leaf and rubbing it directly on her face."

