Inside Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal's Rome holiday featuring a luxurious hotel stay: Here's how much the rooms cost

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal went on a two-day romantic holiday in Rome, Italy. The couple shared pictures from their vacation on Instagram with the caption, “Rome in a jiffy at the @anantarapalazzonaiadi! Cosy dinners with a view, a fun buggy ride thru the city, and some mandatory sightseeing! A 2 days well spent!! (sic).” Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal enjoyed a two-day vacation in Rome.

During their two-day Roman holiday, Sonakshi and Zaheer stayed at the luxurious Anantara Palazzo Naiadi hotel. Scroll down to learn how much a per-night stay at the hotel would cost. First, here's a look at the couple's holiday album.

Sonakshi and Zaheer's Roman holiday

Sonakshi and Zaheer covered almost all the tourist attractions during their two-night stay in Rome, including dinner with a city view, buggy rides around the Italian capital, and mandatory sightseeing. The album features pictures of the couple's adorable moments of posing outside their hotel, hugging each other, a mirror selfie inside their hotel room, posing in front of the Colosseum, and visiting local haunts. The couple also visited the Trevi Fountain, the Papal Basilica of Saint Mary Major and St Paul's Within The Walls church.

How much does a room at the Anantara Palazzo Naiadi Hotel cost?

According to the pictures available on the hotel's website, it seems that Sonakshi and Zaheer stayed at the Junior Suite Piazza View. As per Makemytrip.com, the prices for the suite start from ₹66,732 plus ₹6,673 taxes and fees per night and go on to ₹80,640 plus ₹8,064 taxes and fees per night.

The 41 square metre suite comes with several features, including a spacious balcony offering stunning city views, butler services, a free mini-bar with non-alcoholic beverages, gold accents in decor adding a regal touch, vintage furniture, and a mixture of bold and neutral colour palette offering a bright touch to the room.