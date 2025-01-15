Fitness trainer who helped Anant Ambani lose weight reveals why everyone is 'suddenly following intermittent fasting’

Fitness trainer Vinod Channa worked with Anant Ambani during his drastic weight loss a few years ago, which made the billionaire heir lose 108 kg in just 18 months. Vinod keeps sharing insights into his holistic approach to fitness and weight loss on his blog. In a post from 2021, titled 'Is intermittent fasting good for you?', the fitness trainer spoke about 'why most people are suddenly following intermittent fasting’. Also read | Fitness trainer who helped Nita Ambani, Anant Ambani lose weight shares 3 tips to melt belly fat Whether or not to try intermittent fasting depends on individual circumstances and goals. It's crucial to consult with a healthcare professional before starting any new diet or fasting regimen. (Representative picture: Pexel)

What is Intermittent fasting?

Intermittent fasting (IF) is an eating pattern that involves alternating periods of eating and fasting to promote weight loss, improve metabolic health, and extend lifespan. The most commonly followed IF schedule is 16:8, wherein a person fasts for 16 hours and eats during a 8-hour window. Some people also opt for a 20:4 fasting plan and fast for 20 hours and eat during the 4-hour window or chose the 12:12 plan and fast for 12 hours and eat during a 12-hour window.

3 reasons people are following intermittent fasting

Celebrities like Malaika Arora, Rohit Roy, Nagarjuna and many others have publicly endorsed intermittent fasting, which has gained popularity in recent years over its potential benefits for weight loss, metabolic health, and longevity. According to Vinod Channa, like other fad diets, this is also ‘a kind of fad diet’. The main difference is that it does not tell you what exactly to eat, he says.

With many social media influencers and bloggers also sharing their experiences and tips for intermittent fasting, Vinod listed three reasons why this diet was becoming so popular. He wrote:

⦿ People love shortcuts: It is the human tendency that we all love shortcuts and especially when it comes to lose fat. In my experience of being a fat loss expert, everyone wants to lose as fast as possible.

⦿ Calorie deficit: By eliminating meal or meals in the fasting window, a person tends to eat less calories in a day thereby creating calorie deficit which helps in losing weight.

⦿ A belief that stored fat is used as energy: Some people think that by fasting for that amount of time, you then force your body to use stored fat and not your food as energy which burns the fat.

Ultimately, whether or not to try intermittent fasting depends on individual circumstances and goals. It's crucial to consult with a healthcare professional before starting any new diet or fasting regimen.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.