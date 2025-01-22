Woman who dropped 9 kilos in 3 months, shares 7 tips to lose fat and build muscles

Mahtab Ekay is a fat loss coach, who went through a drastic weight transformation and dropped 9 kilos in just 3 months. Mahtab Ekay keeps sharing snippets of her weight loss journey on her Instagram profile. From diet to workout regimen, Mahtab’s Instagram profile is replete with weight loss-related tips and tricks. Also read | Weight loss tips: Nutritionist shares 12 micro-habits to add to daily routine “How to lose 20 pounds while building muscle and getting stronger,” read an excerpt of Mahtab Ekay's post. (Instagram/@fitbymahtab)

On Tuesday, Mahtab shared yet another weight loss inspo and shared seven tips on how to lose fat and build muscles at the same time. “How to lose 20 pounds while building muscle and getting stronger,” read an excerpt of her post.

Double your protein intake:

Add more protein to the diet in the form of egg whites, chicken breast and turkey. Use leaner cuts of meats and replace regular bacon with turkey bacon. Greek Yoghurt can be added to every meal in the form of dips.

Limit alcohol, choose zero-calorie drinks:

Sugary drinks should be replaced with water, soda and unsweetened drinks. Alcohol should be completely avoided as it is high on sugar and do not have any nutritional value.

Eat rainbow veggies before meals:

Having veggies before meals will help in adding to the fiber intake, regulating blood sugar levels and reducing cravings. Having cherry tomatoes, baby carrots, edamame, or cucumber before meals can help.

Eat carbs in the end of a meal:

Instead of snacking on cookies or pastries in empty stomach, we can consume them in reasonable quantity after consuming a meal consisting of veggies and protein. This will help in regulating blood sugar levels.

Drink half of your body weight of water:

Hydration is the key to weight loss. Consuming water and keeping the body hydrated throughout the say helps in faster weight loss.

Increase physical activity:

Be it walking your dog or playing with kids or getting a walking pad for your workspace, ensure to move your body throughout the day.

Track your progress:

“Write down your weights, sets and reps, and try to improve your numbers weekly. Progressive overload is key to building muscle and getting stronger,” added Mahtab Ekay.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.