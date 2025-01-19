Weight loss tips: Nutritionist shares 12 micro-habits to add to daily routine

Weight loss is a journey that involves making healthy changes to the diet and lifestyle. It also demands consistency, dedication and the constant need to stay motivated. However, the drastic weight transformation journey can start with baby steps by making small healthy changes in the diet for better health. Also read | Dietitian who lost 7 kg and 3 inches in 21 days shares anti-inflammatory weight loss diet plan: 'Got glass-like skin' “Let’s stop making weight loss complicated," wrote Dr. Rachel Paul.(Pexels)

Dr. Rachel Paul, Nutritionist, keeps sharing insightful information related to weight loss on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. From healthy breakfast ideas to ways to include protein in the daily diet, Dr. Rachel Paul’s Instagram profile is replete with weight loss tips.

A few weeks back, the nutritionist shared a post noting down twelve micro-habits that we should add to the daily routine for faster weight loss. "Let's stop making weight loss complicated. Here are some micro (tiny!) habits you can start adding to your daily routine that truly end up making a big difference," read an excerpt of her post.

Protein-rich breakfast:

The nutritionist suggested that a protein-rich breakfast should be the first goal of the day. This will ensure that we have a stable blood sugar level, that can keep us satiated and reduce cravings.

Protein-rich snack before bed:

The nighttime cravings can drive us to unhealthy food items that can be harmful for the body. Instead, having a protein-rich snack with nuts, cheese and edamame can help the nighttime cravings.

Add veggies to snack:

Snacking can be healthy if we add veggies to it. No prep veggies are the best way to ensure that the snacks are easy to make and also tasty.

Add non-starchy veggies:

When we add veggies to a meal, it slows us down and also keeps us satiated for a longer time, while ensuring that we get the nutritional intake.

Replace sugary drinks with unsweetened alternatives:

Less-sweet drinks or unsweetened drinks can be added to the diet, as an alternative to sugary drinks.

Cut down sugar:

Start the process of reducing sugar and slowly eliminating it from the diet by ordering drinks with one less spoon of added sugar, every day.

Sauces and dressings with no sugar:

Often, we do not check the sugar content in sauces and dressings. It is essential that we choose the ones with less or no added sugar.

Portion out food:

Instead of directly eating from the bag, it’s essential that we portion out the food, especially unhealthy snacks such as chips and popcorn.

Buy single servings of food:

We should buy single servings of food items from the market to help with our portion control.

Set healthy food options as favourites:

When we order from food delivery apps, we instantly go for the unhealthy options such as pizzas and red meat. We should start sorting out our food options by making healthy choices.

Buy fresh veggies:

Fresh veggies that can be easily prepped can make our lives easier, and weight loss faster.

Eat something sweet after protein:

After protein intake, it is advised to consume something sweet that can help the blood sugar spike, and also reduce cravings.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.