Nutritionist who dropped 28 kg reveals her diet and shares factors that impacted her drastic weight loss

Diksha, a nutritionist by profession, went through a drastic physical transformation and lost 28 kilos. The nutritionist keeps sharing snippets of her weight loss journey on her Instagram page. From diet to weight loss tips, and the lifestyle changes that can boost faster weight loss, Diksha's Instagram profile is replete with helpful tricks and hacks. "I lost 28 kilos, and if I had to do it again, this is how I would," wrote Diksha.(Instagram/@a.l.i.g.n_)

A few days ago, Diksha shared a post about the diet she followed to lose 28 kg, and get into shape. “Don't believe everything you see on the internet; you might just start losing the weight if you start following this routine. I lost 28 kilos, and if I had to do it again, this is how I would,” read her text on the reel.

Here’s the weight loss diet that Diksha followed for faster and steady weight loss:

Diksha’s weight loss diet

Morning drink: Coriander seed, celery seed and ginger water. Jeera water is optional.

Breakfast: 2 whole eggs and one packet of mushroom. Moong dal chilla with vegetables and mint chutney are optional.

Mid meal: Almond milk coffee. Coconut water can be added.

Lunch: Chicken and hummus salad. Chickpea and hummus salad can be added.

Evening snack: If required, can be handful or roasted Chana or 1 fruit and 5 nuts

Dinner: Anti-inflammatory chicken broth. Spinach soup and 1/2 cup cooked sprouts are optional.

Other factors that impact weight loss

Diet is just a part of the entire weight loss journey. There are healthy lifestyle choices, and proper sleep that boosts weight loss and brings in healthy changes. Diksha pointed out the other factors that helped her weight loss journey.

Workout: Make sure you get in at least 45 min of workout 4-5 days a week.

Movement: This is movement through the day apart from your workout which contributes to your NEAT. Aim for 10 k steps daily.

Water intake: Drink up to 3 liters of water daily to make sure your gut health is in check which will help your metabolism.

Sleep and stress: Often overlooked factors which are game changers in your journey. An under rested and over worked body will never drop the weight. Be very mindful of your sleep hygiene and managing stress levels.

Meal timings: Early dinners and syncing meals with the circadian rhythm can fasten your weight loss journey.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.