Woman who dropped from 75 to 60 kg shares simple diet and workout tips that helped her shed 15 kg; beginners, take notes

Losing weight can be a real struggle for many, especially when starting a fat-loss journey without knowing which diet and workout routine to follow. Often, people end up blindly following plans that leave them disappointed. Bhavya, a woman who went from 75 kg to 60 kg, recently shared a video on Instagram detailing what helped her shed 15 kg. Let's take a look at her video and pick up some valuable fitness tips. Woman who lost 15 kg shares her simple diet and workout tips on Instagram.(Instagram/@avgeek.bhavya)

Sharing the post, Bhavya wrote in the caption, "Here are the basics to know if you're on a fat loss journey," and further shared some valuable diet and workout tips for beginners:

1. Diet basics

Fruits and vegetables: Include colourful fruits and vegetables in every meal. They are packed with vitamins and minerals while being low in calories.

Lean proteins: Incorporate chicken, fish, lentils, or tofu into your meals. Protein provides energy, helps lose fat, and maintains muscle mass.

Whole grains: Use rice, quinoa, or oats. These complex carbohydrates provide energy and keep you feeling full for longer.

2. Workout essentials

Warm-up: Start with 5-10 minutes of light cardio, like jogging in place or dynamic stretches. This prepares your body for the workout and helps prevent injuries.

Strength training: Focus on bodyweight exercises like push-ups, squats, and lunges. You can also use dumbbells if available. Aim for 30-40 minutes of strength training, targeting different muscles every day.

Cardio: After strength training, do 30 minutes of walking or running. This helps burn calories and improves cardiovascular fitness.

Flexibility and stretching: Finish your workout with some stretching or yoga to cool down and improve flexibility.

3. Hydration

Aim to drink 2-3 litres of water daily. Staying hydrated supports metabolism and aids digestion.

4. Meal timing

Try to have smaller meals throughout the day to keep your energy levels stable. Never skip breakfast!

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.