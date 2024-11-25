This '30-minute bodyweight workout with absolutely no equipment' is simple but not easy: Can you do it?

Are you looking for bodyweight exercises you can do anytime, anywhere? You should – they are a fantastic workout to keep you fit, as they can help strengthen so many crucial areas of your body. That's why certified fitness and nutrition coach Raj Ganpath, co-founder of The Quad, created a 30-minute bodyweight workout challenge you can do at home. Also read | Woman drops from 71 kg to 52 kg 'without gym with home workout'; take her 7-day fat-burning challenge for weight loss Squats help work your thighs, glutes, calves and seat. (Representative Photo: Shutterstock)

The goal of this workout challenge is to target multiple parts of your core (obliques, glutes). Here's how it works:

Tips you need to follow

In a recent video that he posted on Instagram, Raj demonstrated the workout and how it can be done from the comfort of your home. Since everyone starting this challenge comes from various fitness levels, he listed all the do's and don'ts in his caption.

While you should always check with your doctor or trainer before starting a totally new-to-you fitness routine, here's what Raj suggests:

⦿ Be sure to warm-up before and stretch after.

⦿ Do each movement for 15 seconds - as many reps as you can do in that time. But make sure you do every rep with solid form.

⦿ Recommended rest is 30 seconds. But increase or decrease it based on your fitness levels.

⦿ Don't do any move that causes pain.

⦿ If you have knee pain, replace squats with hinges or glute bridges.

⦿If you have shoulder or elbow pain, replace pushups with Superman YWs.

⦿ If you have wrist pain, do the knee-to-elbow from the elbow plank.

⦿ If you can't run or do high knees, do burpees or mountain climbers.

⦿ If you don't know any of the moves mentioned above, Google them, understand technique and do them right.

How to do his 4-step workout

In the clip, Raj describes his 'simple but hard bodyweight workout' as a '30-minute bodyweight workout with absolutely no equipment'. He said, "Simple but not easy. Are you ready?"

He then showed each of the exercises, saying, “We are going to start with a move called knee-to-elbow. This is an excellent core move and trains everything from your anterior core to your obliques. But here's the trick: You need to do it slowly.”

Raj said about step 2, “Once you are done, switch to push-ups. If you can do regular push-ups that is awesome. Do them slowly and make sure you stay strong at the top of every rep (repetition). If you can't do push-ups, drop down on your knees and do knee push-ups. Whatever works best for you.”

He added, “Once you are done, get back up and we are going to do squats. But here is the key – no pause, not at the top, not at the bottom. You sink down and get right back up. You keep doing this and you keep loading those quads without giving them a break.”

Raj then said, “Once you are done with squats, get ready for some high knees. Start nice and easy. Just a jog. Gradually increase the pace to about a moderate speed. From there, move on to an all-out sprint and make sure you work as hard as possible. Once you are done, rest for 30 seconds and go again. I got 20 rounds in 30 minutes. It was hard, but I feel absolutely awesome right now. Be sure to give it a shot.”

