Woman who shed 32 kg shares workouts that helped her achieve remarkable weight loss results. Watch

ByAkanksha Agnihotri, New Delhi
Nov 30, 2024 10:39 AM IST

A woman who lost 32 kgs shares her powerful 5-day workout routine that helped transform her body and boost her confidence. Here's how she did it.

Losing weight can indeed be a challenging journey, one that demands the perfect blend of healthy eating and consistent exercise. Often, people are left feeling confused about the best fitness routine or exercises to follow for effective weight loss. Jasmine Nicol, who successfully shed 32 kg through strength training, healthy eating, and drinking juices, took to Instagram to share her inspiring workout routine. (Also read: Women who lost 18 kg shares her simple 4-step formula for achieving sustainable weight loss)

Jasmine shared an inspiring video of her workout on Instagram along with the caption, "This is the workout split I was doing during my first year in the gym from December 2022 until December 2023! They are some of my favourites, and I still do most of them, but I've found different variations to work them!" She also added, "I hope this helps anyone who doesn't know where to start in the gym! This is perfect for a person of any level." Let's take a look at her workout here.

5-day workout split plan

Day 1: Upper body

Warm-Up: 5 min cardio (your choice) + dynamic stretching

Workout: Dumbbell bench press: 3 x 10

Dumbbell row: 4 x 10

Dumbbell shoulder press: 3 x 10

Lat pulldowns: 4 x 10

Cable flys: 3 x 10

Bicep curls: 3 x 10

Tricep extensions: 3 x 10

Cardio: 15-20 min (choice)

Cool down: Stretch

Day 2: Lower body

Warm-Up: 5 min cardio + dynamic stretching or foam rolling

Workout: Dumbbell romanian deadlifts (RDL): 4 x 10

Leg press: 4 x 10

Leg curls: 3 x 10

Walking lunges: 3 x 10 per leg

Pulse calf raises: 3 x 20

Hip abduction: 4 x 20

Cardio: None

Cool down: Stretch

Day 3: Pull day

Warm-Up: 5 min cardio + dynamic stretching

Workout: Chest-supported rows: 4 x 10

Single arm dumbbell rows: 4 x 10-15 per arm

Lat pulldowns: 4 x 12-15

Seated row: 4 x 12-15

Preacher curls: 3 x 10-15

Hammer curls: 3 x 10-15

Cardio: 15-20 min (choice)

Cool down: Stretch

Day 4: Push day

Warm-Up: 5 min cardio + dynamic stretching

Workout: Dumbbell chest press: 4 x 10

Dumbbell incline press: 4 x 10

Lateral raises: 4 x 10-12

Shoulder press: 3 x 10-12

Skull crushers: 3 x 12-15

Single arm cable tricep extension: 3 x 8-12 per arm

Cardio: 15-20 min (choice)

Cool down: Stretch

Day 5: Legs and glutes

Warm-up: 5 min cardio + foam rolling + dynamic stretching + hip mobility

Workout: Heavy barbell squats: 4 x 10

Kas glute bridges: 4 x 10

Dumbbell RDL: 4 x 10-15

Elevated reverse lunges: 3 x 10-15 per leg

Glute med kickbacks: 3 x 12-15 per leg

Cardio: 15-20 min (choice)

Cool down: Stretch

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

