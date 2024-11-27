Woman who lost her postpartum weight in 10 weeks shares her 5-day, 30-minute workout plan
A fitness influencer shared a quick 30-minute workout plan which helped her lose postpartum weight. Check out her 10-week transformation.
Wondering how to lose weight after pregnancy? A woman on her second postpartum journey took to Instagram to share her 10-week transformation and workouts to lose the postpartum weight. Fitness influencer Emily Ricketts often shares workout plans and her postpartum workout journey on social media. In the weight loss clip, she posted a 5-day, 30-minute workout plan. Scroll down to learn the exercises that helped her shed the pregnancy weight.
30-minute, 5-day workout plan to lose postpartum weight
In the video titled ‘In 10 weeks I’ve gone from this to this [muscle flexing emoji]’, Emily showed her body transformation and listed all the workouts she did from Monday to Friday. The fitness influencer explained that to restore and rebuild her body's strength, she has been doing strength sessions three times a week and core restoration sessions two times a week. As per her post, she also includes 10k steps in the routine.
Here's her workout plan:
- Monday: Lower body
Dual dumbbell front squat 3 x 10-12
Stiff leg dumbbell deadlift 3 x 10-12
Dumbbell single leg hip thrust 3 x 8-10 [es]
Dumbbell step-ups 3 x 8-10 [es]
Banded bridge to abduction 3 x 45 secs
Dead bug 3x 6-8 [es]
- Tuesday: Core Restore
Half kneeling pallof press 3 x 8-10 [es]
Kneeling plank hovers 3 x 10-20 secs
Bird dog 3 x 6-8 [es]
Kneeling side plank rotations 3 x 6-8 [es]
- Wednesday: Upper Body
Press-ups x AMRAP (as many reps as possible)
Single-arm dumbbell row 3 x 10-12 [es]
Neutral grip dumbbell shoulder press 3 x 12-15
Dumbbell hammer curls 3 x 10-12
Tricep dips 3 x AMRAP
Dumbbells around the world's 3 x 10-12
Bicycle crunches 3 x 30-45 secs
- Thursday: Core Restore
Incline slow mountain climbers
Kneeling plank reachouts x 4-6 [es]
Knee slide crunch x 10-12
Incline forearm plank x AMRAP
Rest 1 minute; repeat 2-3 x through
- Friday: Full Body
Banded dumbbell hip thrusts 3 x 12-15
Standing alt. single arm press 3 x 10-12 [es]
Dumbbell forward lunges 3 x 10-12 [es]
Dumbbell lateral to frontal raises 3 x 6-8
Dumbbell sumo deadlift 3 x 12-15
Dumbbell T raises 3 x 10-12
High plank hold 3 x AMRAP
New mothers hardly have time for themselves while taking care of their newborns. However, doing things that help your body recover is also important. Finding a quick workout guide is essential. Emily feels the same. She explained that, as a mother, she doesn't have too much time to spare. So, all these workouts can be wrapped up in 30 minutes. “I don’t train for hours, because I don’t HAVE hours!! Every workout I’ve done over the last 2.5 months has been 30 mins or less,” she said.
Additionally, working out during your postpartum journey is not about getting your old body back. Emily stated, “This isn’t about anybody else but me. It’s not about “getting my body back” but about rebuilding a body that feels healthy, happy and STRONG. And celebrating what that looks like for me, because that looks different on everyBODY.”
Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
