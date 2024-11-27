Woman who lost her postpartum weight in 10 weeks shares her 5-day, 30-minute workout plan

Wondering how to lose weight after pregnancy? A woman on her second postpartum journey took to Instagram to share her 10-week transformation and workouts to lose the postpartum weight. Fitness influencer Emily Ricketts often shares workout plans and her postpartum workout journey on social media. In the weight loss clip, she posted a 5-day, 30-minute workout plan. Scroll down to learn the exercises that helped her shed the pregnancy weight. Emily, a fitness influencer, shared her 5-day workout plan that helped her lose postpartum weight.

30-minute, 5-day workout plan to lose postpartum weight

In the video titled ‘In 10 weeks I’ve gone from this to this [muscle flexing emoji]’, Emily showed her body transformation and listed all the workouts she did from Monday to Friday. The fitness influencer explained that to restore and rebuild her body's strength, she has been doing strength sessions three times a week and core restoration sessions two times a week. As per her post, she also includes 10k steps in the routine.

Here's her workout plan:

Monday: Lower body

Dual dumbbell front squat 3 x 10-12

Stiff leg dumbbell deadlift 3 x 10-12

Dumbbell single leg hip thrust 3 x 8-10 [es]

Dumbbell step-ups 3 x 8-10 [es]

Banded bridge to abduction 3 x 45 secs

Dead bug 3x 6-8 [es]

Tuesday: Core Restore

Half kneeling pallof press 3 x 8-10 [es]

Kneeling plank hovers 3 x 10-20 secs

Bird dog 3 x 6-8 [es]

Kneeling side plank rotations 3 x 6-8 [es]

Wednesday: Upper Body

Press-ups x AMRAP (as many reps as possible)

Single-arm dumbbell row 3 x 10-12 [es]

Neutral grip dumbbell shoulder press 3 x 12-15

Dumbbell hammer curls 3 x 10-12

Tricep dips 3 x AMRAP

Dumbbells around the world's 3 x 10-12

Bicycle crunches 3 x 30-45 secs

Thursday: Core Restore

Incline slow mountain climbers

Kneeling plank reachouts x 4-6 [es]

Knee slide crunch x 10-12

Incline forearm plank x AMRAP

Rest 1 minute; repeat 2-3 x through

Friday: Full Body

Banded dumbbell hip thrusts 3 x 12-15

Standing alt. single arm press 3 x 10-12 [es]

Dumbbell forward lunges 3 x 10-12 [es]

Dumbbell lateral to frontal raises 3 x 6-8

Dumbbell sumo deadlift 3 x 12-15

Dumbbell T raises 3 x 10-12

High plank hold 3 x AMRAP

New mothers hardly have time for themselves while taking care of their newborns. However, doing things that help your body recover is also important. Finding a quick workout guide is essential. Emily feels the same. She explained that, as a mother, she doesn't have too much time to spare. So, all these workouts can be wrapped up in 30 minutes. “I don’t train for hours, because I don’t HAVE hours!! Every workout I’ve done over the last 2.5 months has been 30 mins or less,” she said.

Additionally, working out during your postpartum journey is not about getting your old body back. Emily stated, “This isn’t about anybody else but me. It’s not about “getting my body back” but about rebuilding a body that feels healthy, happy and STRONG. And celebrating what that looks like for me, because that looks different on everyBODY.”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.