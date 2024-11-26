Even seemingly innocuous everyday household items can contain dangerous, toxic materials that pose serious health risks. A study published in the Archives of Toxicology highlights that common objects like couches, children’s car seats, electronic devices, and numerous other products often contain polybrominated diphenyl ethers (PBDEs). These chemicals are used as fire retardants to reduce flammability and prevent fire hazards. But looks like it’s hazardous to human health, despite the intended safety benefits. Limosilactobacillus reuteri (LR) probiotic is one of the common ones found in yoghurt which can help reduce the effect of the harmful fire-retardant chemicals found in everyday objects.(Pexels)

ALSO READ: 4 reasons for women to include a probiotic in their routine

Dangers of fire-retardant chemicals.

The purpose of these chemicals in household items is to prevent fire hazards and reduce fire risks. However, exposure to them can disrupt hormonal health. The exposure is particularly dangerous during sensitive periods like pregnancy and has the potential to cause neurological disorders and other health issues in the developing baby.

The researchers examined the effects of this chemical on pregnant mice, and the results were disturbing. Among these, the male offspring exposed to PBDEs had low birth weight and irregular tooth development, while the female offspring displayed increased hyperactivity and abnormal digging behaviours. Lead researcher Margarita C. Curras-Collazo stated, “Exposure to PBDEs during the perinatal period produces autistic-like behaviour and metabolism syndrome in mice.”

ALSO READ: The rise of digestive discomfort discourse: Understanding the connection between anxiety and gut health

Promising probiotic

The harmful effects of this toxic chemical can be mitigated with the help of Limosilactobacillus reuteri (LR), a probiotic found in common foods like yoghurt, sourdough bread, kimchi, and sweet potatoes. The researchers observed visible improvements when pregnant and nursing mice exposed to the harmful toxin received this probiotic. The study was conducted on mice, but the researchers were hopeful about its potential benefits for human health.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

ALSO READ: Probiotics for gut health: Cautions when choosing right probiotic strains during antibiotic treatment