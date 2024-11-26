Want to lose weight before New Year without dieting? Nutritionist shares simple tips to follow

The year end is almost here and we have already started planning to how to send the last few days of this year and the first day of the upcoming year with happiness and doing what we love. Some love to go for a vacation during that time, while some spend the days in the warmth of their loved ones. Also read | Himanshi Khurana lost 11 kgs, says ‘I never went to gym’: Here’s how she did it Simrun Chopra, Nutritionist, shared a few tips on how we can shed the extra kilos before New Year, without going through a strict diet. (Pexels)

Wanting a perfect beach body for the year-end vacay pictures is natural. Simrun Chopra, a nutritionist, has shared a few tips on how we can shed the extra kilos before New Year, without going through a strict diet.

Burn more calories:

Have an intense workout routine. We can increase the number of steps in a day to burn at least 500 calories more. Going for a walk every day can also help in burning the extra calories.

Reduce calories:

It is essential to reduce the calorie intake by making conscious choices. From avoiding street and junk food, to making healthy swaps in the daily meal is essential. Instead of having a morning snack, we can have a cup of tea or coffee. “Add a small salad before lunch and dinner (cucumber, carrot, tomato—no dressing). Drink 3 liters of water daily (1 glass on waking and before meals). Add protein to every meal, especially breakfast. My go-to? Chia Pudding,” wrote the Nutritionist.

Chia pudding is loaded with fibre, protein and healthy fats.(Pexels)

Indulgences:

Doing this without a coach can be difficult as we may start having cravings for our favourite food. "This might be one sacrifice you need to make for 6 weeks. Keep indulgent meals in check for just 6 weeks. One big splurge can undo progress, so stay mindful," Simrun added.

Making small healthy changes in the diet and including a healthy workout routine can show positive results in the body. Maintaining a healthy balance and being consistent can help in shedding the extra kilos and achieve the desired body goal.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.