Man who lost 12 kgs in 50 days shared his diet: ‘You don’t need to cut out your favorite foods’

Dhruv Tayal, a self-proclaimed fitness coach, keeps sharing snippets from his weight loss journey on his Instagram profile @yourfitnesshommie. A few days back, Dhruv shared the meals he had during the 50 days when he started his weight loss journey and ended up losing 12 kilos. The meal chart includes everything from rice to ice cream to pizza. Also read | Ashish Chanchlani reveals the 7 things that changed in his life after losing weight: ‘My skin got better…’ Dhruv tayal shared snippets from his weight transformation.(Instagram/@yourfitnesshommie)

Dhruv shared snippets from his weight loss diet, which includes rice, bread, bhajji, chapathi, milk, dahi, paneer, spinach, cucumber, cabbage, fried rice and potato. “From 100+ kg to losing 12 kg, I enjoyed every meal—from rice, roti, and veggies to ice cream, pizza, and whey protein—proving you don’t need to cut out your favorite foods to see results! Balance and consistency were key in my weight loss journey.”

Junk food during weight loss

What’s surprising is that Dhruv also consumed junk food during this time period of transformation. He shared pictures of his plate at a restaurant (portion control, albeit), videos of him opening a box of pizza, and ice cream on some Sundays. Also read | Ashish Chanchlani reveals how he lost 40 kgs, motivation behind his weight loss journey: 'I was disappointed in myself'

Importance of fruits during weight loss:

Dhruv shared a picture of a fruit bowl that he consumed every day. Fruits are an excellent way of adding the necessary nutrients and fibres to the body. It helps in keeping the body satiated, boost immunity and support the weight loss journey.

Dhruv emphasised that to lose weight, it is not important to stop having the food items that we like. It is important to maintain a healthy balance and be consistent through the process. Also read | Woman shares she lost 10 kg by eating these 6 high-protein, vegetarian dishes for breakfast daily

Portion control: is it important?

In an earlier interview with HT lifestyle, Ruchi Sharma, certified nutritionist and founder of ‘EAT FIT REPEAT' spoke of the importance of portion control, especially when we are trying to shed the extra kilos. “Bulking your meal up with vegetables and fibre is an effective way of cutting on calories as they are high-volume foods with minimal calories while making you feel full. For example, you can use a whole multigrain roti instead of plain bread,” she said.