Ashish Chanchlani reveals how he lost 40 kgs, motivation behind his weight loss journey: 'I was disappointed in myself'

Ashish Chanchlani, known as "India's Digital Star," is celebrated for his comedic content. The popular creator has a massive fan following in India, boasting 17.2 M followers on Instagram and over 30 M YouTube subscribers. However, it's his jaw-dropping fitness transformation that's making waves right now. In this exclusive chat with HT Lifestyle, Ashish opens up about his inspiring weight loss journey and the determination behind this life-changing transformation. (Also read: Ashish Chanchlani opens up about his drastic weight loss: ‘The biggest problem is not food. It is...’ ) In this exclusive interview, Ashish Chanchlani open up about his impressive weight loss transformation.(Instagram/@ashishchanchlani)

Excerpts from the interview:

Can you take us through your journey of weight loss? What motivated you to start, or was there a specific moment when you felt like things needed to change?

So, I’ve always wanted to lose weight. And when I say lose weight, I mean lose fat. You know, you make plans as a fat kid, as an overweight or obese person, but it never happens. But one day came when I was weighing almost 130 kgs. I saw myself in the mirror, and I was very disappointed. At that time, I was shooting videos, and I used to always take close-up shots because I didn’t want anyone to see my belly. I also used to double-layer my clothes.

I thought about how my health was getting really bad, and I was also going through some personal problems in my life. You feel like a loser. And I was nearing my 30s. So, when I started my transformation journey, I was almost 29. I told myself—almost promised myself—that I would leave my triple-digit weight forever. I started last year, and before December 2023 (because that’s when I was turning 30, on December 8), I wanted to go into double digits. On June 8, 2023, I was 130 kgs, and on December 8, 2023, I weighed 88 kgs.

What is your current weight right now?

You won’t believe it—my current weight is 92 kgs. But my fat percentage is lesser compared to what it was in December last year. So, I’ve actually reduced my body fat, and now I’m aiming for higher muscle mass.

After you decided to get fitter, what was the very first step you took?

The very first step I took was to understand fat loss. And by fat loss, I mean fat loss, not just weight loss. I studied how our body works. A friend of mine, Ayush Mehra—he’s a very good actor and a dear friend—had made six packs for a movie. He’s always been very fit. So, I asked him, “Are you sharing the secret behind your six-pack?” He’s the first person who told me about calorie deficit.

Now, I had no idea what a calorie deficit was. I’d never heard this term in my life, and it intrigued me. Calorie deficit—what is it? Everyone used to say, “Isme bohot calories hain,” but I never understood the concept of calories. So, I kept studying. I watched a lot of videos, like Saket Gokhale’s and Gravity Transformation (an American YouTube channel). I realized that a calorie deficit is the only and longest, safest way to lose fat and gain muscle.

In that calorie-deficit diet, you can fit in a good amount of protein for your muscles and a good amount of fibre so that your muscle recovery is proper. Everything works well together. I studied it nicely. So, the first step for me was unlearning everything I knew. In our country, there are a lot of misconceptions about fat loss or weight loss.

The first misconception I want to clear is this: walking or running can reduce your weight but not your fat. I learned that, and then I straight up went on a UPSC-like journey for my fat loss. It’s a long journey. I knew it was going to take time. The first thing I told myself was, “Ashu, you have all the time in the world.” This is a very important process.

I’ve been overweight for 10 years—actually, 20 years since I was 20. You can’t reduce 20 years of fat in two months. I gave myself time. Every person who has done it naturally gave me the same advice: it will take time. So, I told myself, “Okay, give yourself two years. Two years to achieve your dream body.” It’s been almost one and a half years now. I have half a year left, and I still want to aim for a better body. Please should ask people who have lost fat themselves, and don’t get into fear-mongering on the internet. Don’t take every opinion you come across. If there are 100 people, there are 100 opinions.

For anyone overweight who’s reading this, I would say calorie deficit is the only way. It’s the safest, longest, and most effective process for fat loss. Nothing else works—no amount of extra cardio or starving yourself will bring your weight down. You just need to understand what calorie maintenance is and how much your body needs. Eat a little less than that so your body uses energy from the fat already stored. It’s a very simple concept. If people read about calorie deficit, they’ll understand it. And protein intake is very important. In our country, there are a lot of misconceptions about protein.