Ashish Chanchlani opens up about his drastic weight loss: ‘The biggest problem is not food. It is...’

Ashish Chanchlani is a famous Youtuber who recently started trending after his drastic weight loss. In the recent episode of Honestly Saying Podcast, Ashish opened up about his weight loss journey and what inspired him to lose weight and get into a healthy fitness routine. Ashish Chanchlani addressed overeating, fat-shaming in a recent podcast.(Instagram/@ashishchanchlani)

Ashish shared an anecdote from his life – He had an extremely unhealthy diet and routine, often involving chips and alcohol in his breakfast. He did a few blood tests and realised that he is pre-diabetic and his cholesterol levels were high. One night he got up and looked at the mirror; saw himself and broke down.

The biggest problem is overeating

Ashish pointed out that actors and influencers often speak about how they let go of their favourite food items and desserts for years just to get into shape. The Youtuber said that, instead, it’s all about having a healthy balance. “The biggest problem is not food. It's not sugar. Its overeating,” said Ashish as he shared how he started his fitness journey. He addressed fat-shaming that is rampant in the industry and how he managed to combat that to get better.

Guess who inspired Ashish to lose weight?

Well, it's none other than Shah Rukh Khan. Last year, in an Instagram post, Ashish shared the story of how he met Shah Rukh Khan at a party and the actor inspired him to shed the extra kilos to get into a better lifestyle. “The moment I approached him, SRK sir held my belly and told me : “Ashish tum yaar please wazan kam karo, bahut ache lagoge main guarantee deta hu, jao yaar aaj hi gym jao, bas isse andar karo. Cute toh tum ho ab time aa gaya hai fit ho jao, zindagi nai badli toh main advice dena band kar dunga (Ashish, please lose some weight, you’ll look and feel better. Hit the gym today and shed some kilos. You’re already cute, you just need to become a bit fitter to have a better life. If it doesn’t change your life, I’ll stop giving advices),” read an excerpt of his post.

Ashish mentioned how Shah Rukh Khan advised him but didn’t fat-shame him - “Will never forget his words, the way he gave me an advice without fat-shaming me is the reason why I fell in love with this man,” he added.

