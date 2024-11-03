Woman who lost 20 kgs at 53 shares 8 successful midlife weight loss tips

Kickstarting your weight loss journey is challenging at any age but transformation coach Denise Kirtley says it is not hard as it only needs 8 tweaks to your lifestyle. Going from 84 kgs to 64 kgs at 53, Denise Kirtley shed 20 kgs in midlife and proved it is never too late. From 84 kgs to 64 kgs: Think it’s too hard? Woman shares powerful personal transformation tips for midlife weight loss(Photo by Instagram/fiftyfitnessjourney)

In a powerful Instagram post, Denise Kirtley asserted that our bodies are not broken as we age and that it just requires us to become very intentional. Throwing light on her personal transformation journey after completing her 40s, Denise Kirtley suggested the following fitness tips to achieve a successful weight loss -

1. Lift weights

A common side effect of losing weight is our metabolism slowing down. A bit of muscle can be gained while losing significant amounts of body fat when on a low carb diet. All of this can be prevented by lifting weights, which also burns a lot of calories and can help with weight loss. Including weight training has benefits as it burns calories even at rest time due to the phenomenon of excess post-exercise oxygen consumption. To repair the microscopic tears in the muscles, the body has to activate the repair and growth mechanism, resulting in burning calories even at rest and having a healthy muscle-to-fat ratio. Thus, have a blend of cardio with weight training, and the dream lifestyle is all yours.

2. Eat more protein

Studies demonstrate that increasing your protein intake can aid in weight loss through a number of processes. In the first instance, it can accelerate your metabolism and raise the overall number of calories your body burns all day. Changing the levels of various appetite-regulating hormones, including leptin and ghrelin, consumption of a protein shake can also decrease caloric intake and hunger.

3. Track macros in a deficit if you’re looking to achieve fat loss

A calorie deficit is vital for weight loss. Many people forget that weight loss is effective when you burn more calories than consumed. Hence, keeping a track of your nutrient intake for the day can go a long way in losing fat. Going into extreme calorie deficit can further aggravate the further health condition and breaks the body's metabolism completely. Instead, we should focus on nutritious food. Nutrition is not about counting calories; it is about micros and macros. For instance, vitamin deficiencies and metabolic or hormonal disorders like PCOD and thyroid cannot be managed if we blindly follow the concept of calorie counting.

4. Focus on getting 7-8 hours of sleep

A lack of sleep or a low quality sleep might also result in weight gain as it triggers the hunger hormone responsible for making you consume more calories. Try to attain at least 7-8 hours of restful sleep each night. Maintain a consistent sleep schedule, practice good sleep hygiene and create a conducive sleep environment. Inadequate sleep can disrupt cardiovascular function, increase inflammation and elevate blood pressure, so prioritise sufficient and restorative sleep.

5. Manage stress

Stress is yet another component that might increase hunger, contributing to an extra calorie consumption. Incorporate stress-reducing techniques into daily routines, such as mindfulness meditation, deep breathing exercises or progressive muscle relaxation. Encourage hobbies, social interactions and activities that promote relaxation and mental well-being. Chronic stress contributes to hypertension and other cardiovascular risk factors, so effective stress management is essential for heart health.

6. Stay hydrated

Drink water frequently. Water consumption can aid in weight loss, particularly if it is done before meals. About 30 minutes prior to meals, drinking half a litre of water decreases hunger and lowers calorie consumption. Make water your bae especially half an hour before meals. Water helps burn off calories, apart from boosting metabolism by 24–30% over a period of 1–1.5 hours. A study found that those who drunk half a litre (17 ounces) of water, half an hour before meals, ate fewer calories compared to those who didn’t drink water before. The former party even lost 44% more weight in comparison to the latter as per the study.

7. Cultivate a positive mindset

The self-stigmatisation runs deep, leading to feeling inadequate or responsible for weight gain. What often goes unspoken is the silent suffering behind these confessions—the frustration, the sense of failure and the deep-seated belief that you lack the willpower or discipline to make a lasting change. Empower yourselves with a positive mindset to step forward and seek the comprehensive care you deserve, ensuring that your journey towards health is met with compassion and understanding, free from the chains of self-stigmatisation.

8. Add in some consistency

Losing weight is not the tough part, keeping it off for a longer period is difficult. That is the reason why many people tend to gain most of the weight lost in a very short span of time. Therefore, it is essential to be consistent during one’s weight loss journey and develop long term goals. Focus on creating a lifestyle change. This will help in developing healthy eating and exercise routines that will reap great benefits in the long run.

After hitting 40s, it often becomes particularly difficult as many feel stuck despite their best fitness efforts. This is courtesy the change in metabolism that naturally slows down as we age, meaning our body requires fewer calories to function than it did in our earlier years.

Did you know, lean muscle generally burns more calories at rest than fat tissue does? As we age, the metabolic shift is partly due to a reduction in muscle mass while hormonal fluctuations, especially in women during perimenopause and menopause stage, can also lead to increased fat storage and redistribution, particularly around the midsection.

Add to that the juggling of demanding careers, care for children or ageing parents, managing household responsibilities and stress that leaves little time for consistent exercise and meal preparation. It also leads to an increased appetite and fat storage, discouraging weight loss goals and making it seem as though all efforts to lose weight are futile however, they highlight the need for new, informed strategies.

While it is true that feeling stuck in a weight loss journey after completing your 40s is common and an understandable experience that is influenced by a unique set of physical, psychological and lifestyle challenges, it is possible to make meaningful progress. Weight loss journeys may not be easy but it is achievable by understanding the factors contributing to the roadblocks or obstacles and embracing a flexible, patient and holistic approach, prioritising health, fostering a supportive mindset and celebrating small wins along the way.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.