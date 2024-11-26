Himanshi Khurana lost 11 kgs, says ‘I never went to gym’: Here’s how she did it

Himanshi Khurana, at ABP Live’s Health Conclave Punjab 2024, spoke about her weight loss journey and how, with a simple diet, she shed 11 kilos. The actor and model spoke about her physical transformation, mental health and the need of being healthy. Himanshi Khurana shared her weight transformation journey and added that she never went to the gym.(Instagram/@iamhimanshikhurana)

Himanshi has parathas every day

Himanshi Khurana shared her weight transformation journey and added that she never went to the gym. She goes for Pilates only twice a week. Instead of giving up on her favourite foods, she ate everything, homecooked albeit. She added that, she abided by the ancient wisdom of having everything from ghee to oil to parathas. “I still have parathas every day,” Himanshi added. Also read | Man who lost 12 kgs in 50 days shared his diet: ‘You don’t need to cut out your favorite foods’

The need to be healthy instead of thin

Himanshi added that weight loss has become a trending practice in the recent times. With so many extreme choices of weight loss available, people tend to shed the extra kilos in unhealthy ways. However, it is essential to be healthy instead of losing weight. She urged people to start taking care of their health an initiate the mind shift of being healthy first.

PCOS, endometriosis:

Himanshi pointed out how stress and anxiety can affect the physical health. She added that women, due to the rising competition levels, are exposed to more stress and anxiety that leads to PCOS, endometriosis. This can affect their overall health. It is important to take care of your mental health first, Himanshi emphasised. Also read | Woman lost 22 kg in just 4 months with one meal a day diet: Does this extreme fasting work? Know the pros, cons, risks

How the netizens reacted:

The video of Himanshi speaking about her weight loss journey soon went viral on social media. One user quipped, “Her breakup made her do this,” while another wrote, “Anxiety, stress and GERD can help to reduce your weight.” One netizen pointed out Himanshi’s struggle with PCOS- “Himanshi Mam has PCOS and it became really difficult for her to manage weight. Her diet and grains are little different from what other people usually eat.” Also read | Switching to this diet can help you shed kilos, save money and boost your health

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.