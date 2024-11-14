Alexandra Daddario shares first postpartum photo with newborn baby, shows what she looked like 6 days after delivery

Alexandra Daddario is embracing the joys of new motherhood. The White Lotus actor recently shared a heartfelt and intimate moment from her postpartum journey, posting the first photo of herself cuddling with her newborn baby. On Wednesday, she took to Instagram to reflect on the changes her body has gone through since giving birth, offering a personal glimpse into this new chapter of her life. (Also read: Back pain to loose abs: Here's how new moms can bounce back with physiotherapy during postpartum ) Alexandra Daddario reflects on her postpartum experience in her recent Instagram post.(Instagram/@alexandradaddario)

Alexandra Daddario shares first postpartum photo

Alexandra gave fans a raw and authentic look into her postpartum journey by sharing a selfie on social media. In the photo, the Baywatch star, dressed in shorts and a bra, gently cradles her newborn baby. She accompanied the image with a heartfelt caption, “I play a witch on TV and gave birth on Halloween, but nothing could have prepared me for the magic, and scares, of postpartum. THIS is what it looks like for me 6 days after giving birth to my magical little baby.”

The 38-year-old also shared an empowering message to other women going through similar postpartum changes. "Women's bodies are amazing, and I've never felt more proud of mine," she wrote. "So much love to all the new moms out there leaning into their new powers."

How fans reacted

Her post quickly gained traction on social media, receiving an outpouring of likes and comments from her followers, including fellow celebrities. Emily in Paris star Lily Collins wrote, "So so so excited for you 😍😍😍 beautiful inside and out," while another user commented, "You look incredible!!!!" One more follower wrote, "Spotted: a cool mom," and another added, “That baby looks good on you!!”

About her pregnancy

The San Andreas actor excitedly shared the news of welcoming her first child with her husband, Andrew Form, on Halloween. Daddario had previously revealed her pregnancy in a Vogue interview, announcing they were expecting their first baby after nearly four years of being together.