Alexandra Botez shares pic with sister Andrea Botez, Viswanathan Anand. Says, ‘Why does it look like…’

A picture of Viswanathan Anand with American-Canadian chess player Alexandra Botez and her sister Andrea Botez has gone viral. Alexandra Botez shared two photos on X along with a caption which has left people chuckling. Alexandra Botez shared this picture on X that shows her with Viswanathan Anand and Andrea Botez. (X/@alexandrabotez)

“Why does it look like we took Viswanathan Anand hostage,” Botez posted as she shared the images. The first image shows the legendary Indian chess player standing with the sisters while looking at the camera. The second picture is a closeup of Viswanathan Anand’s face from the first photo.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

In the picture, while the sisters are seen smiling, Viswanathan Anand is looking straight at the camera with a serious demeanour and a slight smile.

Take a look at this picture of Viswanathan Anand:

Since being posted a day ago, the share has gone viral. Till now, the tweet has accumulated nearly 1.5 million views - and the numbers are still increasing. The share has further collected tons of likes and comments from people.

What did people say about this photo of Viswanathan Anand?

“I mean… did you?” joked an X user. To this, Botez replied, “Cannot confirm or deny”. Another added, “Caption is on point”. A third posted, “His expression is priceless”. A fourth commented, “Man has already planned the next 10 moves. He is not in danger, he is the danger”. A fifth wrote, “Both his hands tucked behind, there's more than a chance that he's being taken hostage. Those eyes don't lie!”

About the Botez sisters:

Alexandra Botez and her sister Andrea Botez are chess players and influencers who use platforms like Twitch and YouTube. They live stream games of chess and also collaborate with other content creators or celebrities from the industry to attract the interest of young minds towards this game. Collectively, the sisters have millions of followers across different platforms.