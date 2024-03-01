 Alexandra Botez shares pic with sister, Viswanathan Anand. Tweets this | Trending - Hindustan Times
Alexandra Botez shares pic with sister Andrea Botez, Viswanathan Anand. Says, 'Why does it look like…'



ByTrisha Sengupta
Mar 01, 2024 09:11 AM IST

Alexandra Botez’s picture of herself with sister Andrea Botez and chess legend Viswanathan Anand has gone viral. Her post has prompted varied reactions.



Alexandra Botez shared this picture on X that shows her with Viswanathan Anand and Andrea Botez. (X/@alexandrabotez)


“Why does it look like we took Viswanathan Anand hostage,” Botez posted as she shared the images. The first image shows the legendary Indian chess player standing with the sisters while looking at the camera. The second picture is a closeup of Viswanathan Anand’s face from the first photo.

Also Read: Vishwanathan Anand sings along to Sting at Lollapalooza: '‘Never seen this side of Vishy’

In the picture, while the sisters are seen smiling, Viswanathan Anand is looking straight at the camera with a serious demeanour and a slight smile.

Take a look at this picture of Viswanathan Anand:

Since being posted a day ago, the share has gone viral. Till now, the tweet has accumulated nearly 1.5 million views - and the numbers are still increasing. The share has further collected tons of likes and comments from people.

Also Read: Kingsmen: How Viswanathan Anand is shaping chess’s golden circle

What did people say about this photo of Viswanathan Anand?

“I mean… did you?” joked an X user. To this, Botez replied, “Cannot confirm or deny”. Another added, “Caption is on point”. A third posted, “His expression is priceless”. A fourth commented, “Man has already planned the next 10 moves. He is not in danger, he is the danger”. A fifth wrote, “Both his hands tucked behind, there's more than a chance that he's being taken hostage. Those eyes don't lie!”

About the Botez sisters:

Alexandra Botez and her sister Andrea Botez are chess players and influencers who use platforms like Twitch and YouTube. They live stream games of chess and also collaborate with other content creators or celebrities from the industry to attract the interest of young minds towards this game. Collectively, the sisters have millions of followers across different platforms.

