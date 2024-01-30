 Vishwanathan Anand sings along to Sting at Lollapalooza. Watch | Trending - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Trending / Vishwanathan Anand sings along to Sting at Lollapalooza: '‘Never seen this side of Vishy’

Vishwanathan Anand sings along to Sting at Lollapalooza: '‘Never seen this side of Vishy’

ByVrinda Jain
Jan 30, 2024 09:43 AM IST

As Viswanathan Anand was seen singing Roxanne at Lollapalooza 2024, many people said he looks ‘cool’. Several also added that this is an unseen side of him.

Chess legend Viswanathan Anand took social media by storm after he shared a video of him singing at Lollapalooza 2024 went viral. He was seen singing his heart out to the tunes of Roxanne by Sting. After he posted the video, many flocked to the comments section of the post and said that this is Anand’s 'unseen side'.

Vishwanathan Anand attended Lollapalooza 2024. (X/@vishy64theking)
Vishwanathan Anand attended Lollapalooza 2024. (X/@vishy64theking)

Anand shared the clip on X, in the caption of the post, he wrote, “When I was very young, songs like ‘Every Breath You Take’ and ‘Roxanne’ by The Police made a huge impression on me. Fast forward to now, and I can say I know most of their songs and Sting's solo albums as well. They've been a constant on my playlist over the years.” (Also Read: When ‘lightning kid’ became the world chess king)

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

The video shows him standing in between a crow and singing and vibing to the song Roxanne.

Watch the video here:

In another tweet, the chess player also shared a video of the band Sting.

This post was shared on January 29. Since being posted, it has gained more than three lakh views. The share also has over 5,000 likes and numerous comments. Many took to the comments section and said Anand looks cool.

Check out how people reacted to the video:

An individual wrote, “This is so cool.”

A second commented, “Wow, that’s awesome.”

A third added, “Wow. This is a side of Vishy that was unseen.”

“Wow, I’ve never seen this side of Vishy,” posted a fourth.

A fifth said, “What parallel universe is this!?”

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On