Vishwanathan Anand sings along to Sting at Lollapalooza: '‘Never seen this side of Vishy’

Chess legend Viswanathan Anand took social media by storm after he shared a video of him singing at Lollapalooza 2024 went viral. He was seen singing his heart out to the tunes of Roxanne by Sting. After he posted the video, many flocked to the comments section of the post and said that this is Anand’s 'unseen side'. Vishwanathan Anand attended Lollapalooza 2024. (X/@vishy64theking)

Anand shared the clip on X, in the caption of the post, he wrote, “When I was very young, songs like ‘Every Breath You Take’ and ‘Roxanne’ by The Police made a huge impression on me. Fast forward to now, and I can say I know most of their songs and Sting's solo albums as well. They've been a constant on my playlist over the years.” (Also Read: When ‘lightning kid’ became the world chess king)

The video shows him standing in between a crow and singing and vibing to the song Roxanne.

Watch the video here:

In another tweet, the chess player also shared a video of the band Sting.

This post was shared on January 29. Since being posted, it has gained more than three lakh views. The share also has over 5,000 likes and numerous comments. Many took to the comments section and said Anand looks cool.

Check out how people reacted to the video:

An individual wrote, “This is so cool.”

A second commented, “Wow, that’s awesome.”

A third added, “Wow. This is a side of Vishy that was unseen.”

“Wow, I’ve never seen this side of Vishy,” posted a fourth.

A fifth said, “What parallel universe is this!?”