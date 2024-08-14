Kylie Jenner speaks out about battling postpartum depression: ‘I felt like such a failure that I couldn’t…’

Kylie Jenner shared her experience of being a mom in her 20s in a recent interview with the British Vogue. She shares two children, Stormi and Aire, with her ex, Travis Scott. Jenner got candid about her experience with postpartum depression which lasted almost a year after both the births. Kyle Jenner revealed her struggles after giving birth to her son and coming up with a name for him.( @KylieJenner/X)

Also Read: Ben Affleck ‘had to leave to avoid his worst nightmare,’ here's what ‘triggered’ him in marriage to Jennifer Lopez

Kylie Jenner’s struggles with postpartum depression

Jenner reflected on her life so far after both of her babies’ births. She said, “I’m going to be 27, and I’m finally feeling like myself again. And [looking back] I think, being pregnant, I wore sweatpants every day, I didn’t have time to figure out even some of the little things in my life, and then postpartum lasted a year.” She added, “Mentally, it’s really hard. Hormonally, it’s really hard." She revealed the symptoms of postpartum depression were stronger the second time around and gave her “major baby blues.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared she had a difficult time coming up with a name for his son with the baby blues and the symptoms and was very emotional during that time. She said, “On the phone with my mom all day hysterically crying, saying, ‘I can’t figure out his name.’"as reported by People.

She revealed her advice to all her pregnant friends is to“pick the name before because when the hormones hit you can’t make decisions. You can’t."

Aksp Read: Brad Pitt says Alcoholics Anonymous literally ‘came down’ for him

Kylie reveals she ‘felt like a failure’

The 26-year-old billionaire revealed she felt like a failure when she was unable to come up with a name for her son. She said, “ I felt like such a failure that I couldn’t name him. He deserved so much more than that. It just really triggered me.”

She also shared that for the longest time, her secondborn was named Knight and Stormi brings it up now and then to tease her but also is a fan of the name. He was also named Wolf Jaques for a brief time. Later the mom of two shared an Instagram story where she announced his son’s name “isn’t Wolf anymore.” She wrote, “We just really didn't feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.”

Finally, in January 2023, she posted several pictures of her son and revealed his name in the caption, “Aire.”