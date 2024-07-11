Alexandra Daddario is pregnant; hopes her baby goes to school with Margot Robbie, Hailey Bieber's kids

It seems as though the summer of the baby boom continues! Just three days after the internet found out about Margot Robbie’s pregnancy, The White Lotus actor Alexandra Daddario, revealed to Vogue magazine that she was expecting her first child with her husband, film producer Andrew Form. After keeping it quiet for six months, wearing baggy clothes and posting cropped out pictures on social media, the Percy Jackson & the Olympians star is finally ready to talk about it. Alexandra Daddario is expecting her first baby.

Future plans for the baby

Alexandra took to Instagram to share her happy news with a bunch of pictures. She wrote, “Excited for my child to go to pre-school with Margot Robbie and hailey bieber’s kids.” Both Margot and Hailey are also currently pregnant.

In the emotional interview, Daddario told Vogue that she realised it was only a matter of time before people started to notice, and “I want to be able to not have to hide and have someone print a photo of me eating a bagel at the bodega.” Until recently, she was engaged in shooting the second season of AMC’s Mayfair Witches in New Orleans, and her castmates quickly realised that she was pregnant owing to extreme morning sickness. Even though she did not want word to get out, she realised she could have some perks if the people at work knew what was going on.

Her previous pregnancy loss

The actor opened up about her previous pregnancy loss and how, despite being overjoyed, she could not allow herself to feel that way for a long time, as she was afraid of something going wrong. She did not want to go into further details about the loss since, “Those kinds of losses and trauma are very hard to explain unless you’ve been through them. I really relate to all the women who have been through those kinds of things in a way that I didn’t understand fully before. It’s very, very painful.” She admits to using Reddit for mom advice, from where she found out about prenatal yoga and how it leads to an easier birth.

When she found out about her pregnancy, she was excited but it involved a lot of complicated feelings. Work, despite being stressful, helped her as a distraction, which was better than sitting at home and overthinking about her every move and how it might affect the baby. However, all things considered, she is finally ready to embrace motherhood, ditching the stomach-hiding shirts, and going for cute maternity clothing.

Congratulations to the mama-to-be!