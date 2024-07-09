From Margot Robbie to Hailey Bieber, celebrities who shared pregnancy news with a baby bump pics

2024 surely seems to be the year of baby bumps. From Margot Robbie’s Lake Como pregnancy reveal to the birth of Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker’s first child, here are some celebrities who revealed their happy news by showing off their baby bumps. (Also read: Margot Robbie is pregnant; Barbie star debuts baby bump, expecting first child with husband Ackerley: Report) After months of speculation, Justin and Hailey Bieber confirmed pregnancy news with a Instagram dump on their respective accounts.

Margot Robbie

This Barbie is in her mom era! The Australian actor and producer, 34, recently went viral on the internet as she debuted her baby bump while vacationing in Italy with husband of 8 years, Tom Ackerley. The couple were seen waiting at a dock in Lake Como before getting on a boat and sailing off towards a scenic sunset. The Wolf of Wall Street star donned a black blazer, pairing it with a white crop top and baggy low-rise black trousers, while showing off her burgeoning bump. There has been no official confirmation from the happy couple yet, who seem to be engaged in celebrating their babymoon, nevertheless, this is going to be their first child together.

Hailey Bieber

The fashion icon took to Instagram on May 10, 2024, to share that she, 27, and husband Justin Bieber, 30, are expecting their first child together. The Instagram carousel post features pictures of the soon-to-be mama in a lacy Saint Laurent form-fitting white gown and a flowy white headdress, cradling her bump, while the musician poses as her photographer. It also includes a clip of the couples’ vow renewal, with the lush greenery of Hawaii as a backdrop. This news comes 5 years after they were wedded in an intimate ceremony in South Carolina. The couple had previously shut down several pregnancy rumours but had expressed their wish to expand their family in multiple interviews. Despite her anxieties about being a mother, the founder of Rhode Skin is enjoying this wholesome journey, and slaying in her pregnancy glow on consequent Instagram posts.

Vanessa Hudgens

The High School Musical alum, 35, welcomed her first child with baseball player Cole Tucker, 28, on Friday, July 5. The news of her pregnancy broke the internet when she arrived at the Oscars red-carpet in a black fitted Vera Wang couture gown, accentuating her baby bump. The couple were married in December 2023, in an intimate ceremony in Tulum, Mexico. Vanessa took to Instagram after the birth of her child to express her disappointment in response to a series of intrusive paparazzi shots of her leaving the hospital with her baby, which were posted online without consent. Nevertheless, she added, “Despite all of that, mom, dad, and baby are happy and healthy.”

Sofia Richie Grainge

The influencer gave birth to baby girl, Eloise Samantha Grainge on May 20, her first child with husband, Elliot Grainge. She announced her pregnancy in an interview with Vogue magazine, in January, along with a bunch of pictures from her pregnancy photoshoot. Sofia Richie attended the Grammys this year, showing off her bump in a sleek, black Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello gown, paired with her signature clean-girl makeup and a slicked-back bun. She showcases her new mama glow via multiple pictures on her Instagram handle, right up till the 9th month – a photo where she is seen with a huge bump, wearing a white tank top, off-white flowy pants, and a white overshirt, with the caption, “9 months of bliss”.

Kali Uchis

The See You Again singer, 29, welcomed a baby boy with Don Toliver, 30, in March 2024. They shared the news of her pregnancy on Instagram with a video montage of the expecting couple and clips of them as children, with the caption, “Starting our family. Don’t take too long to get here little pooks, mom & dad can’t wait to share our life with you,” in January this year. The couple started dating in 2021 and have collaborated on multiple projects. The Colombian singer showcases her bump in the cover shoot of her second Latin album, Orquideas.

Suki Waterhouse

The Good Looking singer, 32, welcomed a baby girl with Twilight star, Robert Pattinson, 38, in March 2024. News of her pregnancy broke the internet in November 2023, when she announced it at her show, at the Corona Capital Music Festival in Mexico City. “I thought I’d wear something sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that’s going on,” she said on stage, drawing attention to her bump, “I’m not sure if it’s working.” This was soon followed by a carousel post on Instagram with pictures from the show and her time in Mexico City, her bump in full display, and the comments section included several celebrities congratulating the soon-to-be parents.

Jane Levy

The Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist star, 34, is expecting her first baby with boyfriend of 13 years, Thomas McDonell, 38. She revealed the happy news on Instagram by sharing a photo of herself and McDonell on a red-carpet, with the simple caption “@thomas.pics” followed by a heart exclamation mark, on June 20, 2024. The actor dons a black velvet gown, with a plunging neckline, while cradling her bump with her left hand. Her ensemble is paired with dangling earrings and a red lip.

Rooney Mara

The American actor, 39, is expecting her second child with Joker star Joaquin Phoenix. News of her pregnancy was revealed in February when she stepped on the red-carpet at the premiere of her new film, La Cocina, during the Berlinale International Film Festival, in Berlin. Her ensemble consisted of a flowing black gown, with minimal accessorizing and a slicked-back bun. The couple already share a child together, son River, and have remained tight-lipped about the new developments, as was the case for their firstborn.