Vanessa Hudgens slams paparazzi for invading her family's privacy post child birth

Vanessa Hudgens lashed out at the paparazzi for revealing the birth of her first child on Thursday. The actor-singer took to her Instagram Stories to officially announce the arrival of her newborn, and updated that both mom and baby are in good health. (Also read: Vanessa Hudgens welcomes first baby with Cole Tucker on his 28th birthday; spotted leaving hospital)

What Vanessa said

“We’re disappointed that our family’s privacy was disrespected and exploited during this very special time due to the greed of a long lens camera feeding the media,” she wrote in her Instagram Stories.

Vanessa via Instagram Stories.

Vaneesa has not shared pictures of her baby on her social media accounts yet. On Wednesday, first pictures published by TMZ showed Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker leaving a Los Angeles hospital with their baby. Vanessa was discharged in a wheelchair with a nurse by her side while Cole Tucker was seen wearing a hoodie, following behind. He walked towards the car and took hold of their belongings.

More details

Vanessa had first announced her pregnancy at the Oscars ceremony earlier this year, as she flaunted her baby bump in a form-fitting black gown on the red carpet. She was seen posing for photos, and often gently caressing her belly.

Vanessa had revealed on The Drew Barrymore Show in 2021 that she and Cole Tucker, a Major League Baseball player, first connected after she joined a Zoom meditation group that she was invited to participate in by her friend. “We started talking and it’s wild that we found each other over Zoom. I fully just slid into his DMs.” She married Cole Tucker in December 2023 in Tulum, Mexico.

Vanessa was last seen in Bad Boys: Ride or Die alongside Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. She was previously linked to actors Austin Butler and Zac Efron.