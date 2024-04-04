Sydney Sweeney reveals her most embarrassing audition story on The Drew Barrymore Show

Sydney Sweeney appeared on the latest episode of The Drew Barrymore Show and answered some cute and fun questions by audience members. While someone asked about her hidden talent, someone else wanted to know what she had for breakfast. Sydney, who has been auditioning for roles since she was 12, was also asked about her ‘most embarrassing’ audition story. (Also read: Sydney Sweeney reveals Rosemary's Baby inspired Immaculate, dad introduced her to horror genre) Sydney Sweeney arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar party after the 96th Academy Awards, known as the Oscars.(REUTERS)

Embarrassing audition

Sydney was a sport as she shared the story with everyone. “This one I'm scarred like, like, it's the exact moment I will always remember. I was for the first time testing for a recurring guest star role on an ABC Family Show. And I've staged right. And I've always only had auditions where it was just one person in a room, which is the casting director. And it's the first time I ever walked into a room and there was a table of all of these people. And I got so scared and nervous. I just forgot all my lines. And I were I couldn't do it. And they kept being like, you can look at your life. And I was so scared. And I was so nervous. I was 14. And I remember just start crying. And I asked if I could leave,” she said.

More QnAs

When asked about her breakfast, she mentioned a ‘taiyaki’. “Okay, so there's this spot that makes they look like fish. But it's a croissants, and it's filled with Nutella. Oh, and it's the greatest thing I've ever had. It's warm. It looks like a fish. Those Nutella and gooey and yummy. It's amazing. Great question.”

When asked about her weird talent, she mentioned that she was ambidexterous. She was even shows a video message from Awkwafina and was completely star struck by it.

Sydney is currently promoting her new horror movie Immaculate. She has even produced the film with he production house Fifty Fifty.