Sydney Sweeney reveals she recently paid off her mother's mortgage: ‘It was a really big thing to be able to do’

Sydney Sweeney is opening up about paying her mother's mortgage and supporting her family. The actor, who is basking in the success of her latest release Immaculate, recently appeared on WhoWhatWear where she shared that she was able to pay off her mother Lisa Sweeney's mortgage and how it meant a ‘really big thing for’ her to be able to do so. (Also read: Sydney Sweeney doesn’t care about the negative response to Madame Web: ‘I was just hired as an actress') Sydney Sweeney talked about paying her mother's mortgage in a new interview. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci(REUTERS)

What Sydney said

During the interview, Sydney shared, "I recently paid off my mom's mortgage. As a kid, I always dreamt of being able to take care of my parents, so that was a really big thing for me to be able to do."

She further added how she tries to keep close to her family and spend time with them as much as possible. It also helps her stay grounded amid all the commotion of press cycles and shoots. “I try to incorporate them into my life as much as possible, whether it's talking with my cousins every other day or going home… It was hard because L.A. is very different from Spokane. The cost of a big city versus a small city is vastly different and challenging as well.”

More about Sydney

Sydney shot to attention with her roles in HBO's The White Lotus and Euphoria. She also scored Emmy nominations for both the parts. Amid all the media speculations of when Season 3 of Euphoria will start shooting, Sydney had shared that she cannot wait to go back and play Cassie. Recently the makers also announced that Season 3 is facing delay and the actors were encouraged to pursue more projects in the meantime.

Sydney has had back-to-back releases in the last few months. It started with the romantic comedy Anyone But You co-starring Glen Powell, which grossed more than $200 million at the box office. She also starred in Madame Web alongside Dakota Johnson which tanked at the box office. Sydney came back with the horror feature Immaculate, in which she stars as a young American nun named Cecilia who is forced to relocate to a remote Church in the Italian countryside. The film released on March 22.

