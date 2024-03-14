Sydney Sweeney doesn’t care about the negative response to Madame Web: ‘I was just hired as an actress'

Sydney Sweeney just experienced her first flop but isn’t too concerned. The actor, who rose to fame for her roles in TV shows like The White Lotus and Euphoria, told the Los Angeles Times in an interview what she thought of all the mockery surrounding Madame Web. (Also Read: Sydney Sweeney opens up filming ‘disgusting’ Euphoria hot tub scene) Sydney Sweeney is unfazed by the severe response for her latest film, Madame Web(AFP)

Sydney on Madame Web

The outlet reported that given Sydney’s career trajectory, she is ‘unfazed by the severe, mocking response to the recent disappointment Madame Web.’ They also quoted the actor stating that she was on board the Marvel film regardless of how it turned out. She said, “I was just hired as an actress in it, so I was just along for the ride for whatever was going to happen.”

In the film that saw Dakota Johnson in the titular role, Sydney played Julia Cornwall, an iteration of Spider Woman. After the film received negative reviews from critics and fans alike, Sydney joked about it on Saturday Night Live, “You definitely didn’t see me in Madame Web.” Fans also noticed how disinterested Dakota was acting while promoting the film on her press run.

Jimmy Kimmel also made a Madame Web joke while hosting the Oscars. During this monologue, he said, “The people in this room somehow managed to come up with so many excellent films and memorable performances. This night is full of enormous talent, and untold potential, but so was Madame Web.” According to Collider, the film's global gross stands at $96 million and has a 15% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Upcoming work

In 2023, Sydney starred in Reality, Americana and Anyone But You, for which she also served as the executive producer. She will soon be seen in Michael Mohan’s Immaculate, a psychological horror film, which will release on March 22. The film premiered at South by Southwest Film and TV Festival on Tuesday. She previously worked with the director in Everything Sucks and The Voyeurs. She will also soon be seen in Echo Valley and Eden.

