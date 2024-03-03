Sydney Sweeney roasts MAGA hat saga, tackles Glen Powell affair in SNL’s epic monologue

Sydney Sweeney is on fire! The girl single-handedly tackled the craziest rumor about her Glen Powell affair, roasted her Madame Web role, and last but not least, took a dig at the MAGA hat controversy. The actress kicked off her hosting debut with quite a bang, we will say. With her signature wit and charm, she navigated the delicate balance between satire and social commentary and the audience went rofl. Sydney Sweeney talks about her financial responsibilities in new interview.

Sydney Sweeney delivers hilarious SNL monologue

The White Lotus actress didn’t shy away from roasting her recent appearance in Madame Web as Julia Carpenter alongside Dakota Johnson and Emma Roberts. Sporting a beautiful white noodle-strapped dress, Sweeney quipped, “You have seen me in Anyone But You and Euphoria. You definitely did not see me in Madame Web,” after the film received brutal critics' reviews and failed badly at the box office. “But I do have a new film coming out called Immaculate. I play a nun, so it’s perfect casting,” she added.

"I feel like people only see me as the girl on TV who screams, cries, and has sex," the Euphoria actress said, taking a moment to express that she wanted "everyone to get to know the real me." Next, she shared a bit about her hometown and showed her gratitude toward her parents for believing in her.

Sydney Sweeney's SNL monologue takes on hot-button issues

Sydney Sweeney is again addressing criticism for photos from her mom's birthday party in 2022. Things went south for her after guests wore hats resembling MAGA hats, sparking controversy. Later, her brother clarified that it was actually "Make Sixty Great Again,” but the actress kept being trolled for years. Now, she is taking a hilarious dig for the same. Sweeney was trying to tell audience a bit about herself and her hometown. “I'm from a town called Spokane, right on the border of Washington and Idaho, feeling a bond to both states.” “like when people ask where are you from, i say Washington. but when people ask did you go to a Trump-themed party for your mom, i say, Idaho.” She added.

Sydney Sweeney tries to dismiss her Glen Powell affair rumour

Now comes the best part. Remember the infamous affair rumor between Sweeney and her co-star from Anyone But You? “I’d say the craziest rumor I’ve seen is that while I was filming Anyone But You, I was having an affair with my co-star Glen Powell,” she said.

“That’s obviously not true. Me and my fiancé [Jonathan Davino] produced the movie together, and he was there the entire shoot. And I just want to let everyone know that he’s the man of my dreams and we’re still together and stronger than ever. He even came here tonight to support me. Can we cut to him?” She added as the camera panned towards someone special, and guess who was there? She added as the camera panned towards someone special, and guess who was there? Yes, Glen Powell, totally unexpected, leaving the audience in stitches. But the actress clarified her fiancé was actually backstage.