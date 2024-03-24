Sydney Sweeney reveals she wanted to be ‘drenched in blood’ by the end of Immaculate

Sydney Sweeney is opening up about some of her requests while she was filming her new horror flick Immaculate. She serves double duties on the project, starring as the lead as well as being the producer. Recently, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actor revealed that she had this big wish to be completely ‘drenched in blood.’ (Also read: Sydney Sweeney got fake blood in her eye while filming Immaculate but said ‘keep shooting’: She was in a lot of pain) This image released by Neon shows Sydney Sweeney in a scene from the film Immaculate. (Neon via AP)(AP)

What Sydney said

Talking about the movie, Sydney said, “My big thing was, by the end of the movie, I just wanted to be drenched in blood. I love those moments where, at the end of the film, you have the female badass that just went through the wringer and takes it all at the end.”

‘I love jump scares’

Immaculate is directed by Michael Mohan, who has worked with Sydney before in the erotic thriller The Voyeurs. In the same interview, the actor further added how she collaborated with the director to push the boundaries of psychological and body horror elements. "I am a big fan of all types of horror genres, and I really wanted something that had a bit of a mixture of everything. I love jump scares, so I pushed for a lot of jump scares in the movie. Mike likes a lot of psychological thrillers, so a lot of the longer, more thrilling psychological shots were from him. So it was just a mixture of all of our favourite loves from horror films, and then creatively what's fun and interesting and exciting and pushes the boundaries to do," she added.

The official synopsis of the film states that Sydney plays “Cecilia, an American nun of devout faith, embarking on a new journey in a remote convent in the picturesque Italian countryside. Cecilia’s warm welcome quickly devolves into a nightmare as it becomes clear her new home harbours a sinister secret and unspeakable horrors.”

Besides Sydney, Immaculate also stars Álvaro Morte, Benedetta Porcaroli, Dora Romano, Giorgio Colangeli, and Simona Tabasco. The film received positive reviews after it marked its premiere at SXSW 2024 a few weeks ago.

