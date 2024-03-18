Sydney Sweeney got fake blood in her eye while filming Immaculate but said ‘keep shooting’: She was in a lot of pain

Things got a little scary for Sydney Sweeney during the filming of Immaculate. In a new interview with Indiewire, Immaculate director Michael Mohan revealed that during the shoot of the film's gory final scene, Sydney got fake blood in one of her eyes, but continued to shoot to get the perfect shot. (Also read: Sydney Sweeney says she was attached to do Immaculate even before Euphoria fans wanted her to do a horror film) Sydney Sweeney at the premiere of Immaculate. (AP)

When Sydney was injured on set

In the interview, the director recalled, "We wanted to do everything practically. The biggest challenge was on the last take. Sydney got blood, fake blood, in her eye, and it was stinging her, but we hadn’t nailed the take, and she was actually in quite a lot of pain. But she’s my boss, and she was like, ‘Keep shooting, Mike. Keep shooting until you f***ing get this.' We didn’t reset or anything. We kept the camera rolling, and I think it was the third take where we finally got the perfect take […] but the pain in her voice was because she’d gotten fake blood in her eye.”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

More details

Michael Mohan further added how the shoot was a difficult experience for the actor. “That was probably the hardest thing. But it was harder for her than it was for me,” he said.

Sydney is also the producer of Immaculate, having been attached to the project for a long time. In her appearance in The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, she had revealed that she earlier auditioned for the part when she was 16 but the film never got made. Later, when the actor went into producing, she reached out to the writer and assembled the team to get it made. Sydney had worked with director Michael Mohan in the erotic thriller The Voyeurs.

Immaculate also stars Álvaro Morte, Benedetta Porcaroli, Dora Romano, Giorgio Colangeli, and Simona Tabasco. The film received positive reviews after its premiere at SXSW, and is all set to release in North America by Neon on March 22.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place