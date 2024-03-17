Sydney Sweeney says she was attached to do Immaculate even before Euphoria fans wanted her to do a horror film

Sydney Sweeney is aware of the Euphoria memes, and is crediting her new horror film Immaculate to them. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Sydney shared how she was already working on Immaculate when Euphoria season 2 had come out and the internet wanted her to be cast in a horror film given her terrified reactions in the show. (Also read: Sydney Sweeney doesn’t care about the negative response to Madame Web: ‘I was just hired as an actress') Sydney Sweeney played Cassie Howard in Euphoria.

What Sydney said

In the interview, Sydney said, “I already had the script so I was really excited to see everybody’s reactions to Euphoria season two and everybody being like, ‘A horror film! Give us a horror film!' I was like, ‘Just you wait! I have something in store for you.’ I held onto it for a long time.”

More details

Sydney played Cassie Howard in the hit-HBO show Euphoria, which also starred Zendaya, Jacob Elordi and Alexa Demie. In season 2, her character had multiple meltdowns as well as terrified expressions owing to the twists and turns, which prompted numerous reactions on social media. Many fans also suggested then that the actor would fit perfectly in a horror film.

Sydney had initially auditioned for the role in Immaculate a few years ago, but the movie did not get made that time. Later, when Sydney got into producing, she not only acquired the rights for the film but also starred in it. Immaculate is a psychological horror film directed by Michael Mohan and written by Andrew Lobel. It also stars Álvaro Morte, Benedetta Porcaroli, Dora Romano, Giorgio Colangeli, and Simona Tabasco. The film, recently premiered at SXSW, and is all set to release in North America by Neon on March 22

