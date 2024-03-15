Sydney Sweeney confirms she is heading back to Euphoria season 3: ‘I always feel like I go home’

Sydney Sweeney just gave a major update about Euphoria. The actor was in conversation with MTV, where she spilled the beans about returning to the hit HBO show for a third season, implying that she has a busy plate for quite some time, following the releases of Anyone But You, Madame Web and Immaculate. (Also read: Sydney Sweeney doesn’t care about the negative response to Madame Web: ‘I was just hired as an actress') Sydney Sweeney is ready to head back to shoot for season 3 of Euphoria. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)(Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

What Sydney Sweeney said

During the interview, when Sydney was asked whether she is planning to take a break after her back-to-back releases in the last few months, the actor smiled and said, “I go into Euphoria.” She remained tight-lipped when asked about the script of the new season and whether she can give an update on that.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Further adding about the show, the actor however did say, “I always feel like I go home. It’s like home when I go back to it. I like it. I’m excited, it’s like family.” Euphoria, directed by Sam Levinson, stars Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Maude Apatow, Alexa Demie, and Jacob Elordi. The show first premiered in 2019 to wide acclaim, and then returned for the second season in 2022. The second season ended with a climactic school play that brought a showdown.

More details about Euphoria

Sydney, who played Cassie Howard in the show, received unanimous acclaim for her performance in season 2, resulting in an Emmy nomination in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a drama series category.

A major tragedy occurred in-between, when Angus Cloud died of accidental drug overdose last year. The actor played Fez in the show. Sydney shared several memorable pictures with Angus on her Instagram and paid him a tribute. She wrote, “Angus you were an open soul, with the kindest heart, and you filled every room with laughter. This is the hardest thing I've ever had to post, and I am struggling to find all the words. You will be missed more than you know, but I'm so blessed to have known you in this lifetime, and I'm sure everyone who has ever met you feels the same. This heartache is real and I wish we could've had one more hug and 711 run. All my love is with you."

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place