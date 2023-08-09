Disney's High School Musical returns for the fourth and final season, check release date and how to watch

An eight-episode series of Disney's High School Musical is returning on Disney+ Hotstar on Wednesday, August 9 for its fourth and final season. Fans already seem excited to see the chemistry between the two main characters.

Featuring the return of characters from the past three seasons and favourites from the movie series, fans wait for the long-awaited finale with bated breaths.

The series depicts the action events when a film team and the original Wildcats arrive at East High to film “High School Musical 4: The Reunion” and is available to watch on Disney Plus or Hulu through a subscription.

However, this move upsets the current Wildcats plan to stage a production of High School Musical 3: Senior Year.

It also complicates the life of the show's regular characters Ricky, played by Joshua Bassett and Gina played by Sofia Wylie, who are planning to score roles in the movie. Meanwhile, Kate Reinders, who plays Miss Jenn remains determined to go ahead with her production in the same theatre.

In a shocking plot twist, Caitlin Reilly, who plays the director of the film, tries to keep out of the high school politics- complicating things further.

While the current students have been recruited into the film as extras, fans can look forward to the exciting returns of their beloved characters.

Chad being played by Corbin Bleu in High School Musical: 3 is returning for the finale along with Ryan played by Lucas Grabeel, in the movie with the same name.

In 2006, Hollywood star Zac Efron starred in the inaugural High School Musical Disney TV film, which drew 7.7 million viewers in the United States. Three other feature films follow the movie.

Fans already seem excited to see the chemistry between the two main characters and are naming the duo ‘the best couple to come out of Disney.'

A mockumentary set in East High, the fictional location for the original HSM film series, High School Musical: The Musical The Series debuted in 2019.

The series follows a group of high school students and musical theatre enthusiasts as they attempt to create a re-enactment of the original High School Musical film as their major production.

The franchise has also been picked up internationally by countries like China, Argentina, Mexico, and Brazil with their own versions of it.

ott:10:ht-entertainment_listing-desktop