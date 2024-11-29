Woman shows how she ‘started losing weight faster when she changed this 1 thing in her diet’: Shed 8 kg in 4 months

US-based Erica Jennings shares wellness and weight loss tips on her Instagram page, Forever Wellness Life. If you're doing everything to lose weight, eating healthy foods and exercising, but you're still not seeing progress, Erica, in a recent post, hinted at what might be getting in your way, and you may not even realise it. Also read | Woman reveals '27 simple weight loss tips that will change your life by New Year's Eve' Erica Jennings keeps sharing her before-and-after weight loss photos. (Instagram/Forever Wellness Life)

‘You don’t want extra glucose in your body’

Erica, who shed '18 pounds (8.1 kg) in 4 months', said that she 'started losing weight faster' when she changed one thing in her diet. She wrote in her caption: "The one thing: Learned to eat to control my insulin hormone, aka the fat-storing hormone!"

She added, “While losing 18 pounds in 4 months, I became more and more focused on my blood sugar levels - aka my insulin hormone. Here is why: When I focused on not spiking my glucose levels, my exhaustion and my sugar cravings both improved. Simple changes really helped me avoid massive glucose spikes (and crashes). You don’t want extra glucose in your body!!”

5 things she did

Erica then listed 'a few of her go-to ways to avoid a massive spike':

◉ Eating balanced blood sugar meals.

◉ Walking or moving my body around the 30 minute mark after finishing a meal.

◉ Eating vegetables FIRST before moving on to other foods in the meal.

◉ Drinking a glass of water with 2 tablespoons of apple cider vinegar before larger meals.

◉ When I keep my energy levels high and sugar cravings low, the whole day gets easier.

Can weight gain affect blood sugar levels?

In a recent interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Piyush Lodha, endocrinologist at Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune, said, “Absolutely, weight gain can significantly impact blood sugar levels and overall metabolic health.”

He added, “When a person gains excess weight, particularly as abdominal or visceral fat, it often leads to increased insulin resistance. This occurs because fat cells can interfere with insulin’s ability to help glucose enter cells, resulting in elevated blood sugar levels. Over time, this insulin resistance can become chronic, leading to persistently high blood sugar and increasing the risk of developing type 2 diabetes."

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.