Can weight gain affect your blood sugar levels? Doctor answers

Maintaining a healthy weight is required to regulate bodily functions and ward away the risk of many diseases. However, can weight gain affect blood sugar levels? In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Piyush Lodha, endocrinologist, Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune, answered, “Absolutely, weight gain can significantly impact blood sugar levels and overall metabolic health.” Weight gain can increase the risk of developing type 2 diabetes.(Unsplash)

How is weight gain connected to elevation of blood sugar levels?

“When a person gains excess weight, particularly as abdominal or visceral fat, it often leads to increased insulin resistance. This occurs because fat cells can interfere with insulin’s ability to help glucose enter cells, resulting in elevated blood sugar levels. Over time, this insulin resistance can become chronic, leading to persistently high blood sugar and increasing the risk of developing type 2 diabetes,” said Dr Piyush Lodha.

Inflammation and hormonal fluctuations:

Weight gain can affect several aspects of the body. “Weight gain, especially around the abdomen, is also linked to higher levels of inflammation and changes in hormone levels, both of which can exacerbate blood sugar issues. Inflammatory markers released by excess fat tissue can disrupt normal insulin function, making blood sugar management even more challenging. Hormones such as cortisol, which can increase in response to weight gain and stress, also affect blood sugar regulation, creating a cycle that further contributes to insulin resistance,” added Dr Piyush Lodha.

The many benefits of weight loss:

Shedding the extra kilos comes with a lot of benefits. “Studies have shown that even moderate weight loss can improve insulin sensitivity, lowering blood sugar levels and reducing the risk of metabolic diseases. Maintaining a healthy weight through a combination of balanced nutrition, regular physical activity, and stress management can significantly improve blood sugar control. A diet rich in whole foods, fibre, lean proteins, and healthy fats helps keep blood sugar levels stable, while regular exercise increases insulin sensitivity and helps reduce visceral fat,” explained the endocrinologist.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.