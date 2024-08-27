Studies have indicated that consuming fruit is linked to consuming less calories and could potentially aid in weight reduction while certain fruits can help gain weight and some can be part of a diabetes-friendly diet. However, the secret to enjoying fruit's benefits without suffering any negative consequences is moderation and balance. Weight gain, weight loss or diabetes control: Do’s and don’ts of eating fruits for your health goals (Photo by Shutterstock)

1. To gain weight, including a variety of fruits in your diet can be helpful.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Subrata Das, HOD - Internal Medicine and Diabetology at Sakra World Hospital in Bengaluru, shared, “One and a half cups of fruit should be consumed daily by adults, and according to standards, fruit should make up 25% to 30% of your complete diet. While fruits naturally contain sugar, they are not as likely as other sugar-filled foods to cause weight gain. Fruit contains dietary fibre, which lowers blood cholesterol and increases feelings of fullness.”

She added, “On the other hand, eating too much fruit might have negative effects. Fruit sugar excess may be linked to diabetes, weight gain, and problems with kidney and pancreatic diseases. Inadequate intake of vitamin B12, calcium, vitamin D, and omega-3 fatty acids can also result in tooth decay. Those who want to gain weight quickly should see a doctor since increases in weight that don't make sense could be signs of an underlying medical condition.”

2. For diabetics certain fruits – Apple, Pear/Nash Pati, Pomegranate, Guava, Cherry, Strawberry, Papnus, Kala jamun, Dragon fruit

Dr Subrata Das revealed, “Many people mistakenly believe that diabetics should avoid naturally sweet fruits due to their sugar content. However, fruits are rich in essential nutrients, such as vitamins, antioxidants, and anti-inflammatory compounds, and can be part of a diabetes-friendly diet. The important factor is to select fruits with a low to moderate Glycemic Index (GI). While high-GI foods cause quick spikes in blood sugar, low-GI fruits release sugar more slowly, helping to keep blood sugar levels stable.”

Dr Subrata Das suggested, “Fruits such as apples, strawberries, oranges and cherries are helpful for managing diabetes. Apples and strawberries are high in fiber and have low GI values, aiding in blood sugar control and weight management. Oranges offer Vitamin C and other nutrients beneficial for overall health, while cherries are low in calories and packed with antioxidants that assist in controlling blood sugar and reducing inflammation. Guavas and pomegranates are great options due to their high fiber and low GI content.”

She explained, “ Dragon fruit, low in calories and high in fiber, helps manage blood sugar and weight. Pears are also beneficial, providing fiber and a low GI. Fruits such as watermelon, pineapple, and mango have higher GI values and should be eaten in moderation. In contrast, kiwi and pomegranate have moderate GI levels and remain beneficial. Balancing fruit consumption with other dietary factors is crucial for effective diabetes management.”

3. To support weight loss, aim for fruits that contain between 50 and 70 calories per serving.

For effective weight loss, Dr Subrata Das recommended, “Opting for fruits with 50 to 70 calories per serving can be beneficial. These fruits are often rich in fiber and water, which help increase satiety and reduce overall calorie intake. For example, an apple or a cup of berries fits within this calorie range and provides essential vitamins, antioxidants and minerals. The fiber in these fruits slows digestion, stabilizes blood sugar levels, and prevents overeating. Additionally, the high water content in fruits helps with hydration and fullness. By incorporating these lower-calorie fruits into your diet, you can manage your calorie intake while still enjoying nutritious and satisfying snacks.”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.