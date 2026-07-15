Inside Prince Azam Jah’s royal life: Son of Hyderabad’s 8th Nizam shares rare stories of palaces, culture and legacy

Royalty in modern India is no longer measured by crowns or kingdoms but by the ability to preserve history while embracing the future. The Nizams of Hyderabad were once among the most influential royal families in the world, remembered not only for their wealth but also for their patronage of art, education, architecture and public institutions. Today, while India has long embraced democracy, the legacy of the Nizams continues to resonate through the city's monuments, traditions and cultural identity. Prince Azam Jah recalls life at Chiraan Palace, Hyderabad’s royal traditions and the Nizam legacy. (Instagram)

In an exclusive interview with HT Lifestyle, Prince Azam Jah, son of the late H.E.H. Mukarram Jah, the 8th Nizam of Hyderabad, reflects on carrying that legacy forward, preserving heritage for future generations and the evolving role of royal families in an ever-changing India. (Also read: Inside the royal life of princess of Mewar Padmaja Kumari Parmar: From memories of City Palace to fashion and cuisine )

Excerpts from the interview: What are some of your earliest memories of growing up as a member of the Asif Jahi family? My earliest memories are of home and the city of Hyderabad itself. I spent much of my childhood at Chiraan Palace, which to me was simply home. I remember vast gardens, horses, family gatherings, and listening to stories about my forefathers. As a child, I never viewed these surroundings as extraordinary they were simply part of everyday life. It may seem surreal now, but back then I was just a child playing in his father's house.

Only later did I come to appreciate how fortunate I was to grow up in that environment. Those early experiences instilled in me a deep love for Hyderabad, especially the Hyderabad of old.