Woman who dropped 25 kg during weight loss shares 4 realisations that changed her fat loss journey

Fitness coach Mia, who goes by MiaPreps on Instagram, lost weight after giving birth to her daughter, and now she helps several other women on social media do the same. Mia lost approximately 25 kg during her weight loss journey.

In a recent post, Mia, who lost 56 lbs (approximately 25 kg), shared the 4 realisations she made during weight loss that changed her fat loss journey. Before we move on further, it is important to know that during postpartum, your recovery and healing journey is of utmost importance; everything else comes later.

4 realisations that will help in your fat loss journey

In the post, Mia listed four things that changed her fitness journey. In the caption, she revealed that a change in mindset is one of the main reasons she lost 4 stone (approximately 56 pounds or 25.4 kg) over three years. Comparing her before and after version, Mia wrote, “I can honestly say the way I view exercise, food, and my own potential now is completely different to the girl on the left.” Here are some ways of thinking that she listed:

1. Your potential is endless

Per the fitness coach, things changed for her when she started to believe in herself and realised that the version of herself she saw in the mirror wasn't who she wanted to be.

“After becoming a mother, I felt I'd lost my own identity. I visualised myself as the person I wanted to be, and I used that as the motivation to move forward on days/times I felt like giving up. I remembered my goal, and I never doubted that I had the potential to achieve it,” she explained.

2. Rome wasn't built in a day

During weight loss, you need patience and hard work. So, Mia stopped looking for quick fixes and instead of trying to find an 8-week program that would help her lose weight, she took the pressure off.

“I didn't give myself a time frame or an ‘end date’. I made it part of my lifestyle, incorporating calorie counting and exercise. It's taken me 3 years to lose. I could have done it quicker, but then it wouldn't have been sustainable. I probably would have been restricting myself and absolutely miserable,” she wrote.

3. Progress over perfection

“I didn't expect to be perfect every single day or even every week. I knew there would be times I went over my calories, wasn't able to track or didn't want to! Days I didn't get to the gym, or things got in the way. But I didn't let that stop me; I reset myself and got straight back into my routine. This helped to take the pressure off I knew it wasn't all or nothing,” the mother-of-one explained.

4. You can't pour from an empty cup

Exercise and working on yourself when you are busy can seem like the last thing on your list of priorities. However, the fitness coach advised those trying to lose weight to make sure that they still prioritise their own health and fitness. You can't look after everyone if you are burnt out.

“I make sure to schedule time in my week that's just for me, whether it's a walk, bath, or gym session. It doesn't matter if you only have 30 minutes and think you could be doing something more important,” she wrote.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.