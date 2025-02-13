Fat loss coach shares 9 harsh fitness truths that can slow down weight loss

Mrinali Kharbanda is a fat loss coach who guides people on healthy weight loss. Mrinali Kharbanda’s Instagram profile is replete with helpful information related to weight loss, from diet tips to workout hacks, to the lifestyle tweaks we need to do. A few days back, Mrinalini addressed the fitness truths that people are not ready to hear. She wrote, “Harsh fitness truths people do not want to hear,” as she noted down 9 such truths. Also read | Man who shed 50 kg reveals how to ‘lose weight without daily calorie counting’ “Harsh fitness truths people do not want to hear," wrote Mrinali Kharbanda.(Shutterstock)

Alcohol derails fat loss:

Alcohol is unhealthy for everyone. In weight loss, it is mandatory to cut off alcohol completely because it contains calories. But more than that, it leads to dehydration, hangover and sleeplessness. All of these things contribute to a slower day when we wake up from sleep. This also stops us from going for workouts.

Do boring things:

Be it eating simple foods or doing the same exercises over and over again, no matter what bores you, sometimes these things produce the best results in weight loss. Also read | Nutritionist shares 5 supplements to take during weight loss journey for 'reaching your goals faster'

For short people, weight loss can be difficult:

Mrinali mentioned that for short people, while their exposure to food remains the same, keeping weight off them can be difficult. Hence, they need to put in the work forever.

Not seeing results:

Weight loss coaches often say that results take time to show up. But Mrinali had a different take to it. She mentioned that when we do not cut down out calories effectively or workout properly, results may get delayed.

Underestimating calorie intake:

Mrinali added that most people, including fitness professionals, go wrong in estimating their calorie intake, making weight loss difficult.

Gym is the best way to stay sit:

With pollution in the cities and the absence of safe walking spaces in the outdoors, the gym or the studio is the best place to stay fit and work out.

Don’t go over hottest fitness trends:

When people have full-time jobs to take care of, hottest fitness trends that flood our social media feeds can be lucrative, but equally impossible to achieve. Also read | Woman who dropped 17 kilos, shares 6 tips on how to eat for weight loss

Outside food is a health concern:

The unregulated food standards, coupled with the ease of food accessibility with the food delivery applications, makes outside food a major health concern.

Making up excuses:

Mrinali added that most people do not achieve their weight targets because of the excuses they take instead of telling themselves the harsh truths and putting in the extra work.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.