Shriya Saran reveals her diet and exercise secrets for staying fit at 42: Yoga, dance, smoothies and more

Actor Shriya Saran shines with her beauty, graceful screen presence, and fitness. Beyond her acting career, she swears by a disciplined approach to health and wellness. Whether she's lighting up the big screen or enjoying time with her family, fitness remains a top priority in her life. She shared with HT Lifestyle her fitness and diet tips for maintaining her health and energy at 47. (Also read: Shriya Saran: Re-wearing clothes is a part of Indian culture ) Shriya Saran highlights her holistic approach to fitness, blending enjoyable activities like dance and swimming with nutritious eating habits. (Instagram)

How she stays active

"I love movement in all forms, so I mix things up to keep my workouts exciting," says Shriya. “Yoga has been part of my routine for years as it improves flexibility, posture, and mindfulness. Pilates is another favourite because it strengthens my core and enhances body control. Swimming is also a great way for me to stay active, as it works the entire body while being gentle on the joints.”

Strength training is also a key part of her fitness regimen. "It helps me build endurance and stay strong," she shares. But when it comes to workouts, nothing compares to her love for dance. "Dancing will always have my heart! It's not just a fantastic workout but also a source of joy. I truly believe that fitness should be fun—when you love what you're doing, it never feels like a task."

What she eats before a workout

Shriya emphasizes the importance of pre-workout nutrition. “Eating before exercising is essential to ensure I have enough energy without feeling too full. I prefer to keep it light yet nourishing—my go-to pre-workout snack is a banana with a handful of almonds. Almonds, packed with 15 essential nutrients, including protein and healthy fats, provide sustained energy, while bananas offer a quick carbohydrate boost.”

If she has extra time, she enjoys blending up a nutritious smoothie. "I love making a smoothie with almonds, berries, and flaxseeds. It's refreshing, nutrient-rich, and easy to digest before a workout," she adds. Hydration is just as important to her. "I always make sure to drink plenty of water before starting my session."

Post-workout nutrition and recovery

Refuelling properly after a workout is crucial for Shriya. "After a workout, I focus on refuelling my body with the right nutrients by enjoying a protein-rich meal like a quinoa bowl with grilled vegetables or eggs with whole-grain toast," she explains.

She also enjoys a homemade snack for recovery. “I love having almond energy bites as they're packed with protein and healthy fats, making them a great post-workout snack. Along with these meals, I make sure to stay hydrated by drinking water throughout the day, and sometimes I have coconut water to restore electrolytes after an intense session.”

Finding balance

For Shriya, fitness isn't about extremes—it's about maintaining a sustainable and enjoyable routine. "For me, fitness is about being consistent, making mindful choices, and enjoying the process. I don't believe in depriving myself; I focus on wholesome, nourishing foods that fuel my body and keep me feeling good." She believes in the power of small, consistent efforts. "Small habits make a big difference. Whether it's staying active, eating well, or ensuring I get enough rest, balance is what helps me feel my best," she says.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.