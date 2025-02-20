Is your mom standing for long hours? Yoga trainer shares 4 exercises that can help her

Whether it is because of the way society functions or the conditioning they receive, we often see our mothers working tirelessly while standing for long hours. So, if your mother is on her feet all day long, you need to send her a health reminder - to do exercises that can facilitate movements and provide relief after a long day. Yoga expert shares leg exercises for women.

In a recent video, titled ‘Your MOM is on her feet all day long’, Aakansha Gava, a certified yoga teacher, shared 4 exercises mothers should do daily if they stand for long hours. “Share this with your mom. Standing for long hours affects your body. Tell your mom why she needs to do these exercises daily,” she captioned the post.

4 exercises your mother should be doing daily

1. Ankle circles (20 times on both sides):

Per the yoga instructor, the exercise can be done while standing or while sitting on a chair. It helps to avoid numbness and stiffness due to long standing hours.

2. Standing quadriceps stretch

Do the exercise on both sides and hold for 30 seconds. Repeat it 2 to 3 times. It helps to avoid soreness in the thighs and legs. You can do it with the support of a chair.

3. Toe and heel raises (30 times)

Do the raises in a controlled manner. It is a great exercise to increase blood circulation and helps avoid foot or knee pain. It is also good for those with diabetes and uric acid issues.

4. Legs up (10 minutes)

The yoga coach called this exercise her favourite movement to do daily. You can do it by lifting your legs up the wall, sofa or bed, whatever is convenient and comfortable. Do it for 10- 15 minutes at least or even for 30 minutes if it’s comfortable for you. It helps to avoid swelling in the feet by preventing water retention and is also great for avoiding varicose veins. “If she’s feeling pain, you could also suggest warm foot soaks, massages, or wearing supportive shoes,” she suggested.

What happens when your legs are tired?

Your legs work hard to support your body, and over time, this puts a lot of pressure on your muscles, joints, and veins. According to the yoga expert, it can lead to tiredness in muscles, blood flow slows down, and more. This is why it is important to rest your legs and do exercises to enhance movement.

1. Tired muscles: “Your leg muscles are constantly working to keep you upright, but they don’t get much rest, which can cause soreness and stiffness,” Aakansha wrote.

2. Blood flow slows down: When you stand for too long, your veins have to work extra hard to push blood back to your heart. Per the yoga expert, it can lead to swelling, heaviness, or even varicose veins over time.

3. Your feet and joints take the pressure: Your knees, ankles, and feet absorb the weight of your body all day. Without enough movement or rest, this can lead to pain and long-term wear and tear.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.