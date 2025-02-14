Throwback: Sanya Malhotra breaks down in tears at Mrs standing ovation; fans say she’s earned it over ‘nepo kids'

Sanya Malhotra’s film Mrs., released earlier this month, tells a powerful story of domestic resilience, captivating audiences with its emotional depth. A remake of the Malayalam hit The Great Indian Kitchen (2021), the film stars Malhotra as Richa, a woman confronting societal expectations and marital struggles. But what truly resonates on a global scale is the film’s impact. In this throwback video, watch as Malhotra is moved to tears after receiving a standing ovation at the Indian Film Festival Melbourne (IFFM), an overwhelming moment that cemented the film’s international success. Sanya Malhotra breaks down in tears

During IFFM in 2024, Malhotra shared insights into the extensive preparation she did for the role, revealing that she drew inspiration from a close friend who had faced experiences similar to those portrayed in the film. Malhotra connected deeply with the emotional depth of her character by reading her friend’s therapy notes every day. She expressed, “It pains me to know that some women are going through this, have accepted it and have given up on their dreams.”

The standing ovation Malhotra received last year was a testament to her powerful performance, and she was visibly moved, tearing up at the appreciation. When a video of her emotional reaction was shared on social media, fans couldn’t help but gush over her heartfelt response. One fan wrote, “She deserves more and more! Excellent actress and an equally good dancer.” Another commented, “Finally, she’s getting the appreciation she deserves after so long!” One fan compared her journey to that of others in the industry, saying, “Now those tears are genuine... unlike nepo kids, she has had to work hard to get recognition for her work. That’s why I don’t support those movies anymore.”

Many fans also expressed their excitement for what lies ahead for Malhotra, with one commenter writing, “I hope this opens more doors for her. I hope she leaves behind the role of being second fiddle to Janhvi and lands major films.” Others added, “I don't mind seeing countless posts about her... keep them coming, this warms my heart. So glad to finally see her shine.” Many also voiced their admiration, saying, “Man, I got emotional. She truly deserves this and more. I’ve loved her since Dangal, and I hope she continues getting great scripts and roles. Love her.” Another fan remarked, “So well-deserved, and long overdue.”

Malhotra’s exceptional performance in Mrs. also earned her the Best Actress award at the 2024 New York Indian Film Festival. Directed by Arati Kadav, the film has received critical acclaim for its sensitive portrayal of women’s struggles. Looking ahead, Malhotra is set to star in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari alongside Varun Dhawan, Shashank Khaitan and Janhvi Kapoor.