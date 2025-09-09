AIIMS gastroenterologist shares 8 warning signs of fatty liver: Unexpected weight gain, easy bruising, fatigue

Fatty liver disease is a condition caused by an increased buildup of fat in the liver. There are two main types: Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). According to a 2023 report by the Journal of Hepatology, liver disease accounts for two million deaths annually and is responsible for 4 percent of all deaths (1 out of every 25 deaths worldwide). Unexpected weight gain could signal fatty liver disease, especially if it is around the abdomen. (Shutterstock)

Also Read | Johns Hopkins expert addresses sunscreen myths: Does it ever expire? Who should worry about skin cancer?

Therefore, learning about fatty liver disease becomes essential. In an Instagram post shared on September 8, Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist and liver specialist trained at AIIMS, Harvard and Stanford universities, shared 8 warning signs of fatty liver that you shouldn't ignore. Here's what he said:

8 warning signs of fatty liver disease

Sharing the 8 warning signs, Dr Sethi warned, “Fatty liver often develops silently, but your body does send signals. As a liver specialist, here are 8 red flags you should catch early on.” Here are the symptoms you should never ignore and reach out to an expert:

1. Unexpected weight gain could signal fatty liver disease, especially if around the abdomen.

2. Persistent fatigue and weakness, even with enough rest, might indicate liver issues.

3. Abdominal pain and swelling in the upper right abdomen could point to fatty liver disease.

4. High blood sugar levels are linked to insulin resistance, which is often seen in fatty liver.

5. Dark urine and pale stools could indicate liver dysfunction.

6. Yellowing of the skin and eyes, that is jaundice, is a sign of advanced fatty liver disease.

7. High cholesterol levels. These commonly coexist with fatty liver.

8. Easy bruising and bleeding, which can occur with advanced fatty liver disease.

Just 1 soda a day can lead to advanced fatty liver by age 30?

Meanwhile, your diet is also responsible for contributing towards the increased risk of fatty liver disease. In an Instagram post shared on September 3, gastroenterologist Vivian Asamoah explained how consuming just one soda a day may lead to advanced fatty liver disease in people as young as 30. Quoting a study published in the World Journal of Gastroenterology, Dr Vivian notes that just 5-7 years of daily soda consumption can push your liver toward fatty liver disease (MASLD), liver scarring (fibrosis), and inflammation and long-term damage. Learn more here.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.