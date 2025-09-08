Johns Hopkins expert addresses sunscreen myths: Does it ever expire? Who should worry about skin cancer?

Sunscreen should be one of the most essential steps in your everyday skincare routine. Multiple studies and research have shown that it plays an important role in blocking ultraviolet (UV) radiation from being absorbed by the skin, as the radiation damages the skin and can lead to sunburns and skin cancer. Did you know that you can develop skin cancer on the palms of your hands, the soles of your feet, or in your nail beds? (Shutterstock)

However, despite this, many influencers and online experts claim that it is toxic and has chemicals that can harm our skin. In an Instagram post shared by the Johns Hopkins Public Health official account on July 8, Dr Ashani Weeraratna, PHD, chair of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, highlighted important facts about skin cancer and sunscreen, and busted some myths.

Does everyone have to worry about skin cancer?

Per the Johns Hopkins expert, everyone needs to worry about skin cancer, which is why it's so important to go to your dermatologist annually and get your skin checked.

“For example, you may not know that you can develop skin cancer on the palms of your hands, the soles of your feet, or in your nail beds. That tends to be more common in people of colour, although everybody can develop those types of cancers,” she highlighted.

Does sunscreen contain toxic chemicals?

In the video, Dr Ashani was asked, “I've heard sunscreen contains toxic chemicals that put you at an even higher risk for cancer than the sun. Is this true?”

On this, the Johns Hopkins expert elaborated, “Absolutely not. There is no evidence that sunscreen is more harmful to you than the UV rays of the sun. If you're really concerned about it, you can use mineral-based sunscreens like zinc oxide or wear clothing that has sun protection factors, such as UPF-based clothing.”

Does sunscreen expire? Is SPF in makeup products enough?

According to the expert, yes, sunscreen does expire. Therefore, it is best to be sure to check the expiration date on the bottle. When asked whether using makeup products that have an SPF rating is enough, and whether it is necessary to still use sunscreen, she pointed out that it is.

Aren't all sunscreens the same?

“No. Look for a sunscreen that is broad-spectrum and will protect you from both UVA and UVB. Also, look for one that is at least SPF 30,” she stated.

Can bug spray reduce the effectiveness of sunscreen?

Did you know that applying bug spray can reduce the effectiveness of your sunscreen? According to Dr Ashani, “Some studies have shown that bug sprays with DEET can reduce the effectiveness of SPF by 33 percent. If you're using bug spray with your sunscreen, be sure to reapply more often.”

Should you reapply sunscreen after swimming?

According to the Johns Hopkins expert, yes, one needs to reapply sunscreen after swimming.

She explained, “It's important to reapply every 90 minutes, no matter how water-resistant your sunscreen claims to be. Additionally, it's important to note that water reflects back the sun's UV rays, increasing your UV exposure.”

Should you use tanning beds?

Many people believe that tanning beds are a safer option than the sun; however, Dr Ashani debunked the claim and stated, “Tanning beds are actually worse for you. For those of you thinking you should get a tan to protect yourself from skin cancer, I would ask you: would you smoke a pack of cigarettes to protect yourself from lung cancer?”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.