Cardiologist says ‘haldi is golden shield for your heart’: Lowers LDL cholesterol, prevents plaque buildup

There are many ingredients present in our Indian households that pack in a world of benefits that make them superfoods for our bodies. Haldi, or turmeric, is one of those ingredients. Used for daily use in our kitchens, haldi is also great for our hearts. Turmeric, or haldi, is the ‘golden shield for your heart’. (Adobe Stock)

Also Read | AIIMS gastroenterologist shares Japanese walking technique with ‘more benefits than 10000 steps’: Better blood pressure

In an Instagram post shared on September 1, Dr Anurag Sharma, MBBS, MD, a heart specialist and cardiologist, highlighted how haldi is the ‘golden shield for your heart’. The cardiologist highlighted some important benefits of including this golden spice, backed by research. Let's find out what they are:

Haldi - the golden shield for your heart

Sharing the benefits of consuming haldi for our heart health, the cardiologist wrote, “This information is for your awareness. Your heart health is invaluable – take steps to protect it.” Here's what research says, per the heart health doctor:

1. Curcumin, the active compound in turmeric, reduces inflammation that damages arteries. According to the National Cancer Institute, it is one member of a group of natural compounds called curcuminoids, derived from the rhizome of Curcuma longa, an East Indian plant, contained in an extract commonly called turmeric.

Moreover, per the British Heart Foundation, it may reduce your risk of heart and circulatory disease

2. Helps lower LDL cholesterol and prevent plaque buildup.

3. Improves blood vessel function and leads to better blood flow.

4. Acts as a powerful antioxidant, protecting your heart cells.

What is turmeric good for?

According to the Johns Hopkins Medicine report, diets rich in plant-based foods are associated with the prevention of medical conditions such as cancer and heart disease. Anyone who’s trying to manage inflammation could benefit from adding some turmeric to their diet. Additionally, it also helps with osteoarthritis, degenerative eye conditions, metabolic syndrome, hyperlipidemia (cholesterol in the blood), anxiety, muscle soreness after exercise, and kidney health.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.