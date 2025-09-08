Johns Hopkins doctors share how to prevent respiratory illnesses: Masking up, using sanitiser and more

Lately, during the monsoon season, more people are falling sick due to the surge of respiratory illness, thanks to the rainy season's conducive environment for germs to spread. During the monsoon, people often fall sick, catching colds, which makes it important to take adequate measures to stay safe.(Shutterstock)

Johns Hopkins Medicine shared in an Instagram post in December 2024 how one can take precautions against respiratory illnesses. Given the seasonal changes and the rising number of people falling sick, the insights are even more relevant now.

Masking up

Dr Agwu, an adult and pediatric infectious disease specialist at Jon Hopkins, revealed that the first step in preventing respiratory viruses is masking up. But one should correctly wear it, other it defeats the purpose.

She explained the correct ways to wear a mask. “A mask worn correctly over the nose and mouth can help prevent the spread.”

Further, Dr Agwu elaborated that one should maintain a safe distance, 6 feet or more, or stay outdoors rather than indoors to reduce the chances of respiratory illness, as these viruses tend to spread in close proximity.

Handwash and sanitiser

The second step is to keep your hands hygienic, as many people unknowingly touch their face or mouth after coming into contact with contaminated surfaces. This, in turn, transfers the germs and viruses into the body. Handwashing or sanitising helps to break this chain of transmission.

Dr Maragakis, senior director of infection prevention, shared, “Handwashing or the use of alcohol based hand sanitiser is one of the best ways to protect yourself from respiratory viruses during respiratory virus season. So remember frequently throughout the day, especially after you have touched handrails or doorknobs or had contact with others. Clean your hands with hand sanitiser or soap and water.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.