Johns Hopkins oncologist explains if saturated fat actually causes heart disease

Dr Marty Makary, a surgical oncologist, who has worked as a public policy researcher at Johns Hopkins University, discussed the origins of the hypothesis linking saturated fat to heart disease, tracing it back to American physiologist Ancel Keys in the 1960s. He was speaking on the November 14, 2024 episode of The Dr Josh Axe Show. Also read | Replacing saturated fat and salt with herbs and spices is a delicious and healthy choice: Study Saturated fats are found in animal products like beef, pork, milk, and cheese.(Shutterstock)

The saturated fat causes heart disease hypothesis

On the podcast, Dr Makary explained that the idea that saturated fat causes heart disease gained traction after US President Eisenhower's heart attack, when there was a public demand for an explanation. He shared that Ancel Keys' hypothesis was based on a deeply flawed study comparing heart disease risk across seven countries.

This initial, questionable foundation has, according to Dr Makary, led to a long-standing dogma that continues to influence dietary guidelines today. He even suggested that saturated fat is a 'healthy thing' mistakenly replaced with added sugar in many diets.

Do saturated fats cause heart attacks?

He said: “The saturated fat causes heart disease hypothesis really was started by this guy Ansel Keys in the 1960s after Eisenhower had his heart attack and the world wanted to know like what caused the heart attack. And the right answer was we don't know. But because this guy was a you know political jockey and he had his hypothesis based on his own deeply flawed graph that he constructed of seven countries and their heart disease risk. I mean it's unbelievable. This is the basis of the modern-day 70-year dogma that saturated fat causes heart disease.”

Dr Makary said this hypothesis was based on observational data, and it quickly gained traction, influencing dietary guidelines worldwide. He added, “I was having breakfast this morning again, low-fat, this egg white only school lunches, low-fat milk. We take out the one healthy thing, saturated fat, we add added sugar. It's like it really began with this one guy who decided in his, you know, own wisdom that the problem with chronic diseases was people were eating too much saturated fat.”

What is saturated fat?

According to a December 19, 2023 report on Healthline.com, fat is an important macronutrient that plays an essential role in many aspects of human health, and there are three main categories of fats, which are made up of carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen molecules: saturated fats, unsaturated fats and trans fats.

Per the report, saturated fats are saturated with hydrogen molecules and contain only single bonds between carbon molecules. On the other hand, unsaturated fats have at least one double bond between carbon molecules. Saturated fats are found in animal products like beef, pork, milk, and cheese.

Research on whether or not they’re healthy is mixed. While some studies confirm the potential risks associated with excessive saturated fat consumption, others argue that the relationship is more complex and influenced by various factors, including the type of saturated fat and the overall dietary context.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.