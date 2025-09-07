Fungal infection vs sweat rash: Dermatologist shares the difference between these monsoon skin problems

The monsoon season, while offering a welcome respite from the oppressive summer heat, introduces a range of skin-related challenges that can be pretty bothersome. Among the most common skin issues during this time are sweat rashes and fungal infections. Both conditions thrive in the humid, damp atmosphere typical of the monsoon. However, despite their similar appearances, they have distinct causes, symptoms, and treatment methods. Understanding these differences is crucial for effective management and relief. Monsoons require specific adjustments to skincare.(Adobe Stock)

What is a sweat rash?

Sweat rash, clinically known as miliaria, occur when sweat glands become blocked. This blockage prevents sweat from escaping the skin's surface, leading to irritation and discomfort.

What do sweat rashes look like?

Identifying a sweat rash is relatively straightforward. Look for the following symptoms:

Small, red bumps or blisters: These typically appear on the skin's surface.

These typically appear on the skin's surface. Prickling or burning sensation: "Affected areas may feel itchy or sore", Dr Latika Arya, Dermatologist, Skin & Aesthetic Clinic, tells Health Shots.

"Affected areas may feel itchy or sore", Dr Latika Arya, Dermatologist, Skin & Aesthetic Clinic, tells Health Shots. Location: Sweat rashes are commonly found in friction-prone areas such as the back, underarms, neck, and beneath the breasts.

What is the best way to treat a sweat rash?

In most cases, sweat rashes resolve within a few days with proper self-care and hygiene. Key recommendations include:

Keeping the skin cool and dry: Avoid hot showers and humid environments.

Avoid hot showers and humid environments. Wearing loose clothing: Opt for breathable fabrics.

What are fungal infections?

Fungal infections result from the overgrowth of fungi, primarily Candida or dermatophytes, as per the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. These fungi thrive in warm, moist environments, making the monsoon season an ideal breeding ground.

Symptoms of fungal infection

Recognising a fungal infection involves noticing distinct features:

Red, circular patches: These often have raised, scaly borders.

These often have raised, scaly borders. Clearer skin in the centre: " The centre of the patch may appear healthier", shares Dermat.

The centre of the patch may appear healthier", shares Dermat. Intense itching: This is particularly noticeable at night.

How long can fungal infections last untreated?

Fungal infections usually last longer and can spread if left untreated, as per the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention. To combat fungal infections effectively:

Use antifungal medications: Over-the-counter antifungal creams or powders can be effective.

Over-the-counter antifungal creams or powders can be effective. Maintain strict hygiene: Regularly wash and dry the affected areas.

Why do these skin issues worsen during the monsoon?

Several environmental factors contribute to the increased prevalence of sweat rashes and fungal infections during the monsoon:

Increased humidity: "High humidity causes excessive sweating and makes it difficult for the skin to dry, worsening the conditions", says Dr Arya.

"High humidity causes excessive sweating and makes it difficult for the skin to dry, worsening the conditions", says Dr Arya. Prolonged dampness: Staying in damp clothing can trap moisture against the skin, worsening irritation and fungal growth.

Staying in damp clothing can trap moisture against the skin, worsening irritation and fungal growth. Friction and fabric choices: Wearing synthetic or tight clothing can cause increased friction, trapping heat and moisture against the skin. This combination significantly increases susceptibility to both conditions.

Wearing synthetic or tight clothing can cause increased friction, trapping heat and moisture against the skin. This combination significantly increases susceptibility to both conditions. Poor hygiene practices: "Neglecting skin hygiene during the monsoon can increase the risk of developing specific skin problems", states the cosmetic and laser surgeon.

How to maintain skin health in monsoon?

Follow these 5 simple steps to keep skin healthy during the rainy season:

Keep skin dry: Change out of wet clothes immediately after sweating or getting caught in the rain to minimise prolonged dampness.

Change out of wet clothes immediately after sweating or getting caught in the rain to minimise prolonged dampness. Wear breathable fabrics: Opt for loose-fitting cotton or linen clothing that allows your skin to breathe and reduces moisture retention.

Opt for loose-fitting cotton or linen clothing that allows your skin to breathe and reduces moisture retention. Use antifungal powders: "Applying antifungal powders in areas prone to moisture—like skin folds, feet, and inner thighs—can help keep fungal infections at bay", explains the Aesthetic and Laser Surgeon.

"Applying antifungal powders in areas prone to moisture—like skin folds, feet, and inner thighs—can help keep fungal infections at bay", explains the Aesthetic and Laser Surgeon. Avoid steroid-based creams: While these creams can provide temporary relief, they may worsen fungal infections over time.

While these creams can provide temporary relief, they may worsen fungal infections over time. Consult a dermatologist: If symptoms persist or worsen, seeking professional advice is crucial rather than self-medicating.

When to consider seeing a dermatologist?

Recognising when to seek medical attention from a dermatologist can be vital for effective treatment. Be sure to consult a healthcare professional if you experience: